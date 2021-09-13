Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Strategic Ghostlab Inc. Acquisition, Expanding Software Development and Deployment Capabilities

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”), is pleased to confirm that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Ghostlab Inc. (“Ghostlab”) (the “Acquisition”), a software company that designs and develops software to improve the functionality and accessibility of modern financial technology and services, including Bitcoin ATM machines. Total consideration for the Acquisition was based on an enterprise value of up to $3.2 million, satisfied through the issuance of 2,758,621 common shares of Ghostlab at a price of $0.29 per common share, the closing price on the 11th trading day of the issuer, the assumption of debt of $1.8 million and the provision of an earn-out, all as more particularly described in the Company’s August 11, 2021 press release. The common shares are subject to a statutory four month hold period.



“Bringing Ghostlab fully in-house, positions Bitcoin Well to further expand our products and services, and affords the potential to create incremental revenue streams without the high capital requirements associated with buying, branding and deploying new machines,” said Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well. “Given there is a natural timing difference between the capital investment into machines and the revenue returns, being able to deploy Ghostlab onto existing cash ATMs means we have the opportunity for revenue without high capital costs. In addition, our Ghostlab division is constantly engaged in R&D to provide long-term, innovative solutions to support an increasingly digital economy.”

Strategic Importance of Ghostlab

Deploying Ghostlab software allows an ATM operator’s customers to access bitcoin, thereby benefitting from additional functionality within existing businesses, hardware, and platforms. Ghostlab’s proprietary ATM software enables bitcoin to be more accessible to the average person, and more importantly, makes it easier for operators to manage their businesses. Bitcoin Well believes that Ghostlab has sufficiently de-risked the software to the point where it can now directly contribute to the service offerings provided by Bitcoin Well. In addition, the Ghostlab software has utility and benefit for other, third-party ATM operators, representing an incremental revenue stream and valuable data source for Bitcoin Well with limited capital outlay.