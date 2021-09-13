checkAd

Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Strategic Ghostlab Inc. Acquisition, Expanding Software Development and Deployment Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 23:00  |  45   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”), is pleased to confirm that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Ghostlab Inc. (“Ghostlab”) (the “Acquisition”), a software company that designs and develops software to improve the functionality and accessibility of modern financial technology and services, including Bitcoin ATM machines. Total consideration for the Acquisition was based on an enterprise value of up to $3.2 million, satisfied through the issuance of 2,758,621 common shares of Ghostlab at a price of $0.29 per common share, the closing price on the 11th trading day of the issuer, the assumption of debt of $1.8 million and the provision of an earn-out, all as more particularly described in the Company’s August 11, 2021 press release. The common shares are subject to a statutory four month hold period.

“Bringing Ghostlab fully in-house, positions Bitcoin Well to further expand our products and services, and affords the potential to create incremental revenue streams without the high capital requirements associated with buying, branding and deploying new machines,” said Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well. “Given there is a natural timing difference between the capital investment into machines and the revenue returns, being able to deploy Ghostlab onto existing cash ATMs means we have the opportunity for revenue without high capital costs. In addition, our Ghostlab division is constantly engaged in R&D to provide long-term, innovative solutions to support an increasingly digital economy.”

Strategic Importance of Ghostlab

Deploying Ghostlab software allows an ATM operator’s customers to access bitcoin, thereby benefitting from additional functionality within existing businesses, hardware, and platforms. Ghostlab’s proprietary ATM software enables bitcoin to be more accessible to the average person, and more importantly, makes it easier for operators to manage their businesses. Bitcoin Well believes that Ghostlab has sufficiently de-risked the software to the point where it can now directly contribute to the service offerings provided by Bitcoin Well. In addition, the Ghostlab software has utility and benefit for other, third-party ATM operators, representing an incremental revenue stream and valuable data source for Bitcoin Well with limited capital outlay.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Strategic Ghostlab Inc. Acquisition, Expanding Software Development and Deployment Capabilities EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”), is pleased to confirm that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Ghostlab Inc. (“Ghostlab”) (the “Acquisition”), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Korhonen, Klaus
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...