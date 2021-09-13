checkAd

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 23:04  |  47   |   |   

Atlanta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “Piedmont”) (NYSE:PDM) announced today that its operating partnership, Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP (the “Operating Partnership”) has priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.750% senior unsecured notes due 2032 at 99.510% of the principal amount. The offering is expected to close on September 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piedmont intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to repay borrowings outstanding under the Company’s $300 million unsecured 2011 term loan, with any remaining amounts being used for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company.  

US Bancorp, J.P. Morgan, Truist Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers. Ramirez & Co., Inc., Scotiabank, and TD Securities are acting as co-managers.

The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor Charlotte, NC 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income, 1-877-558-2607; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, telephone collect at 1-212-834-4533; Truist Securities, Inc., 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308, Attn: Prospectus Dept, Telephone: (800) 685-4786; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 550 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202, Attention: Transaction Management, 1-800-645-3751. Electronic copies of these documents are also available from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets. At the end of the second quarter, approximately 76% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 43% was LEED certified.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering Atlanta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “Piedmont”) (NYSE:PDM) announced today that its operating partnership, Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP (the “Operating Partnership”) has priced an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...