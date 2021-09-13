Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Piedmont intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to repay borrowings outstanding under the Company’s $300 million unsecured 2011 term loan, with any remaining amounts being used for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Atlanta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “Piedmont”) (NYSE:PDM) announced today that its operating partnership, Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP (the “Operating Partnership”) has priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.750% senior unsecured notes due 2032 at 99.510% of the principal amount. The offering is expected to close on September 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company.

US Bancorp, J.P. Morgan, Truist Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers. Ramirez & Co., Inc., Scotiabank, and TD Securities are acting as co-managers.

The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor Charlotte, NC 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income, 1-877-558-2607; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, telephone collect at 1-212-834-4533; Truist Securities, Inc., 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308, Attn: Prospectus Dept, Telephone: (800) 685-4786; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 550 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202, Attention: Transaction Management, 1-800-645-3751. Electronic copies of these documents are also available from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets. At the end of the second quarter, approximately 76% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 43% was LEED certified.