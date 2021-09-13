checkAd

Gap Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes

13.09.2021, 23:08   

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) (“Gap Inc.”) today announced it priced an offering (the “Offering”) of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and, together with the 2029 Notes, the “Notes”), each at an offering price of 100% of the principal amount thereof. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis, jointly and severally, by each of our existing wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that is a borrower or guarantor under our existing ABL Credit Agreement. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on or about September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to purchase any and all of our outstanding 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and 8.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (collectively, the “Existing Secured Notes”) that are accepted for purchase pursuant to tender offers and consent solicitations announced by Gap Inc. on September 13, 2021. To the extent that less than the full amount of Existing Secured Notes is purchased in the tender offers, we expect to retire any remaining Existing Secured Notes through one or more tender offers, open market purchases and/or redemptions.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes will be offered and sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Existing Senior Notes or any other securities, or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

