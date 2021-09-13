checkAd

Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 23:23  |  40   |   |   

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today announced it is revising its third quarter and full year 2021 guidance. The Company is making this announcement in advance of its September 14, 2021 virtual Investor Day to ensure investors have the most up-to-date financial information.

Recently, the Company observed lower than expected levels of activity amongst its independent distributors that has led to a decrease in expected third quarter and full year net sales. Despite this, we anticipate net sales growth in the third quarter to be between approximately 14%-18% versus third quarter 2019 and growth for the full year to be between approximately 19%-23% versus full year 2019.

The number of sales leaders actively selling in the channel is up 10% for the months of July and August compared to 2020. Additionally, the Company expects to repurchase more than $200 million in shares in the third and fourth quarters as part of the on-going share repurchase program.

“The Company has delivered year-over-year growth for the past eight quarters and four straight quarters of year-over-year double-digit net sales growth. We are on track for another record sales year with a sustained growth trajectory and significant cash generation, positioning us to continue to benefit from the fundamental tailwinds driving the nutrition industry globally and the strong demand for our science-based products, as consumers continue to appreciate the value of good nutrition. Yet, uncertainty in global markets, fueled by the extended period of the pandemic, has brought about unique challenges in predicting behavior in the channel,” said John Agwunobi, CEO, Herbalife Nutrition.

The Company remains on track for a second straight record-year and expects full-year net sales growth in the range of 4.5% to 8.5%, which reflects a reduced midpoint of 400 basis points as compared to prior full year 2021 guidance. The Company’s revised third quarter guidance calls for a net sales decline in a range of 6.5% – 3.5%, lowering the midpoint by 700 basis points compared to prior third quarter guidance. The Company also updated full year 2021 adjustedc diluted EPS guidance to a range of $4.55-$4.95, decreasing the midpoint by $0.15 compared to prior full year 2021 guidance. Adjusted full year EBITDA is being reduced to a range of $860-$910 million from the prior range of $875 - $935 million.

Seite 1 von 4
Herbalife Nutrition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today announced it is revising its third quarter and full year 2021 guidance. The Company is making this announcement in advance of its September 14, 2021 virtual Investor Day to ensure …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
An Operational Update From Almonty Industries Inc. Released Earlier This Morning on the ASX
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Herbalife Nutrition Opens New East Coast Distribution Center to Meet Growing Demand for Its Products
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Herbalife Nutrition Scientists and Experts Discuss Nutrition Access, Personalized Nutrition, Weight Loss Effects and More at Upcoming Global Scientific Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Herbalife Nutrition to Present New Nutrition Industry Testing Methods and Technologies at AOAC (Association of Official Agricultural Chemists) International’s Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Herbalife Nutrition Now Offers Herbalife24 Liftoff Stick Packs for Portability, Easy Prep and Consumption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Herbalife Nutrition Will Host Virtual Investor Day on September 14, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten