Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance

Recently, the Company observed lower than expected levels of activity amongst its independent distributors that has led to a decrease in expected third quarter and full year net sales. Despite this, we anticipate net sales growth in the third quarter to be between approximately 14%-18% versus third quarter 2019 and growth for the full year to be between approximately 19%-23% versus full year 2019.

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today announced it is revising its third quarter and full year 2021 guidance. The Company is making this announcement in advance of its September 14, 2021 virtual Investor Day to ensure investors have the most up-to-date financial information.

The number of sales leaders actively selling in the channel is up 10% for the months of July and August compared to 2020. Additionally, the Company expects to repurchase more than $200 million in shares in the third and fourth quarters as part of the on-going share repurchase program.

“The Company has delivered year-over-year growth for the past eight quarters and four straight quarters of year-over-year double-digit net sales growth. We are on track for another record sales year with a sustained growth trajectory and significant cash generation, positioning us to continue to benefit from the fundamental tailwinds driving the nutrition industry globally and the strong demand for our science-based products, as consumers continue to appreciate the value of good nutrition. Yet, uncertainty in global markets, fueled by the extended period of the pandemic, has brought about unique challenges in predicting behavior in the channel,” said John Agwunobi, CEO, Herbalife Nutrition.

The Company remains on track for a second straight record-year and expects full-year net sales growth in the range of 4.5% to 8.5%, which reflects a reduced midpoint of 400 basis points as compared to prior full year 2021 guidance. The Company’s revised third quarter guidance calls for a net sales decline in a range of 6.5% – 3.5%, lowering the midpoint by 700 basis points compared to prior third quarter guidance. The Company also updated full year 2021 adjustedc diluted EPS guidance to a range of $4.55-$4.95, decreasing the midpoint by $0.15 compared to prior full year 2021 guidance. Adjusted full year EBITDA is being reduced to a range of $860-$910 million from the prior range of $875 - $935 million.