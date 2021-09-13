checkAd

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes will bear interest at 5.750% per annum and will mature on September 15, 2031. Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by the Company’s existing and future wholly owned domestic subsidiaries, other than certain excluded subsidiaries. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of the Company’s existing secured warehouse borrowings. The offering is expected to close on September 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering was made solely by means of a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and are not expected to be registered under the Securities Act or under any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs approximately 7,300 people across the country. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $252 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of June 30, 2021, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $473 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top ten mortgage servicer in the nation.

