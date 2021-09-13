Cloud Conventions Launches Virtual Event Network Solution for Enterprise Business

Atlanta, GA (ots) - --News Direct--



Cloud Conventions (https://cloudconventions.com) today announced an enterprise

virtual event management solution for Fortune 1000 businesses that need to

manage both internal and customer facing events on a year-round basis. Cloud

Conventions Enterprise Event Network(TM)

(https://cloudconventions.com/page/136840/enterprise-event-network) is a SaaS

platform that manages and delivers multiple virtual or hybrid events with

capabilities and engagement features beyond a simple webinar or streaming event.

Cloud Conventions Enterprise onboards and manages attendees, controls sessions

and content, provides engagement tools and analyzes all attendee interactions.

The platform can be administered at a corporate level to support standardized

event programming and maintain content libraries and business resources. It can

be connected to other internal or external systems for onboarding attendees and

data exchange.



"Cloud Conventions Enterprise grew out of requirements from large global

businesses to needed to control and manage their sales, marketing and technical

events on a single virtual event platform or on a series of platforms connected

into an event network," said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Cloud Conventions

(https://cloudconventions.com/page/136801/leadership) . "Cloud Conventions

Enterprise is unique in that it integrates easily with other enterprise

platforms that hold contact, digital content assets or learning management

resources, managing a two-way dataflow of content and videos while monitoring

and reporting on attendee engagement."







for multiple events versus a single tradeshow or conference. The Cloud

Conventions member API connects to internal systems to seamlessly add data

records of staff or customer attendees and offers single sign-on from an

enterprise application. The platform can be connected to marketing cloud

solutions, digital content libraries, learning management systems or data

analysis engines to deliver assets and receive transactional data from

attendance at a virtual or hybrid event or conference. Groups using Zoom or

BlueJeans by

connect their video accounts for use on the platform or can use other video

solutions such as Teams, WebEx, GlobalMeet or GoToMeeting.



"As a result of the virtualization of the workforce accelerated during the

Pandemic, Cloud Conventions Enterprise is built to satisfy a growing need for

virtual event options within an enterprise corporate environment," added

Bradfield. "Company meetings, internal or external trade events, user

conferences, sales kickoffs, and even investor relations events or live virtual

press conferences are all more streamlined with this platform. Using our

proprietary Hub & Spoke(TM)

(https://cloudconventions.com/page/136840/enterprise-event-network) capability,

corporations can create a network of event platforms segmented by business unit

or geography while still controlling access and brand identity from a

centralized and monitored platform."



About Cloud Conventions



Cloud Conventions from Convey Services is Cloud Conventions is an enterprise

virtual/hybrid event management platform that redefines the exhibitor and

attendee experience to allow companies to provide easy access to in-depth

product information, showcase their brands with graphics and videos, create

calls to action and generate immediate sales leads. Used around the world for

large managed events and smaller self-directed meetings, conferences and

corporate kickoffs, Cloud Conventions automates exhibitors and virtual booths,

continuing education, speaker sessions and reminders, invitations and email

communication, while at the same time producing detailed analytics on attendee,

session and exhibitor activity.



Cloud Conventions supports multiple languages and currencies, internal, external

and single-sign on registration, and supports all conferencing carriers and

platforms. Trade Associations and event managers can explore all of the Cloud

Conventions solutions by visiting https://cloudconventions.com or contacting

info@cloudconventions.com or call 888-975-1382.



Cloud Conventions(TM), Cloud Conventions Enterprise Event Network(TM),

Community(TM), SafetyNet(TM), Cloud Kickoffs(TM), Conduct(TM), One-Touch Email

Share(TM), Hub & Spoke(TM), 360° Virtual Exhibit Hall & Lobby Experience(TM) and

ListLock(TM) are trademarks of Convey Services LLC



Contact Details



Bruce Ahern



+1 770-580-0810



mailto:bahern@conveyservices.com



Company Website



https://cloudconventions.com



https://newsdirect.com/news/cloud-convent

ions-launches-virtual-event-network-solution-for-enterprise-business-976448529



2021 News Direct Corp.



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5019278

