checkAd

Cloud Conventions Launches Virtual Event Network Solution for Enterprise Business

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.09.2021, 23:45  |  39   |   |   

Atlanta, GA (ots) - --News Direct--

Cloud Conventions (https://cloudconventions.com) today announced an enterprise
virtual event management solution for Fortune 1000 businesses that need to
manage both internal and customer facing events on a year-round basis. Cloud
Conventions Enterprise Event Network(TM)
(https://cloudconventions.com/page/136840/enterprise-event-network) is a SaaS
platform that manages and delivers multiple virtual or hybrid events with
capabilities and engagement features beyond a simple webinar or streaming event.
Cloud Conventions Enterprise onboards and manages attendees, controls sessions
and content, provides engagement tools and analyzes all attendee interactions.
The platform can be administered at a corporate level to support standardized
event programming and maintain content libraries and business resources. It can
be connected to other internal or external systems for onboarding attendees and
data exchange.

"Cloud Conventions Enterprise grew out of requirements from large global
businesses to needed to control and manage their sales, marketing and technical
events on a single virtual event platform or on a series of platforms connected
into an event network," said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Cloud Conventions
(https://cloudconventions.com/page/136801/leadership) . "Cloud Conventions
Enterprise is unique in that it integrates easily with other enterprise
platforms that hold contact, digital content assets or learning management
resources, managing a two-way dataflow of content and videos while monitoring
and reporting on attendee engagement."

Cloud Conventions Enterprise is designed for organizations that need a solution
for multiple events versus a single tradeshow or conference. The Cloud
Conventions member API connects to internal systems to seamlessly add data
records of staff or customer attendees and offers single sign-on from an
enterprise application. The platform can be connected to marketing cloud
solutions, digital content libraries, learning management systems or data
analysis engines to deliver assets and receive transactional data from
attendance at a virtual or hybrid event or conference. Groups using Zoom or
BlueJeans by Verizon (https://cloudconventions.com/page/136855/integrations) can
connect their video accounts for use on the platform or can use other video
solutions such as Teams, WebEx, GlobalMeet or GoToMeeting.

"As a result of the virtualization of the workforce accelerated during the
Pandemic, Cloud Conventions Enterprise is built to satisfy a growing need for
virtual event options within an enterprise corporate environment," added
Bradfield. "Company meetings, internal or external trade events, user
conferences, sales kickoffs, and even investor relations events or live virtual
press conferences are all more streamlined with this platform. Using our
proprietary Hub & Spoke(TM)
(https://cloudconventions.com/page/136840/enterprise-event-network) capability,
corporations can create a network of event platforms segmented by business unit
or geography while still controlling access and brand identity from a
centralized and monitored platform."

About Cloud Conventions

Cloud Conventions from Convey Services is Cloud Conventions is an enterprise
virtual/hybrid event management platform that redefines the exhibitor and
attendee experience to allow companies to provide easy access to in-depth
product information, showcase their brands with graphics and videos, create
calls to action and generate immediate sales leads. Used around the world for
large managed events and smaller self-directed meetings, conferences and
corporate kickoffs, Cloud Conventions automates exhibitors and virtual booths,
continuing education, speaker sessions and reminders, invitations and email
communication, while at the same time producing detailed analytics on attendee,
session and exhibitor activity.

Cloud Conventions supports multiple languages and currencies, internal, external
and single-sign on registration, and supports all conferencing carriers and
platforms. Trade Associations and event managers can explore all of the Cloud
Conventions solutions by visiting https://cloudconventions.com or contacting
info@cloudconventions.com or call 888-975-1382.

Cloud Conventions(TM), Cloud Conventions Enterprise Event Network(TM),
Community(TM), SafetyNet(TM), Cloud Kickoffs(TM), Conduct(TM), One-Touch Email
Share(TM), Hub & Spoke(TM), 360° Virtual Exhibit Hall & Lobby Experience(TM) and
ListLock(TM) are trademarks of Convey Services LLC

Contact Details

Bruce Ahern

+1 770-580-0810

mailto:bahern@conveyservices.com

Company Website

https://cloudconventions.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cloud-convent
ions-launches-virtual-event-network-solution-for-enterprise-business-976448529

2021 News Direct Corp.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5019278
OTS: News Direct



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cloud Conventions Launches Virtual Event Network Solution for Enterprise Business -News Direct- Cloud Conventions (https://cloudconventions.com) today announced an enterprise virtual event management solution for Fortune 1000 businesses that need to manage both internal and customer facing events on a year-round basis. Cloud …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Volle Flexibilität beim E-Auto-Laden: Yello bietet Autostromtarife für zuhause und unterwegs an (FOTO)
Cuprum Coin: 'Die Kryptowährung der Zukunft' im Wert von 60 Milliarden US-Dollar wird bald ...
25 Jahre Innovation im Value Chain Management
DAX nach Erweiterung mit Rekordhoch bei Ausländer- und Frauenanteil auf Vorstandsebene
Mit dem ALDI DB-Ticket günstig unterwegs (FOTO)
A+A 2021 Messevorschau: Alle Highlights der diesjährigen Leitmesse für Sicherheit und Gesundheit bei der Arbeit ...
Level up! Ford setzt auf Gaming, um die Art und Weise zu verändern, wie Fahrzeuge entwickelt ...
Ausmaß und Fortschritte von Initiativen zu Diversität und Inklusion variieren stark / Report zeigt: positiver Einfluß auf Unternehmenserfolg wird gesehen - Unterschiede in der Umsetzung sind ...
VSV/Kolba: Aviso 17.9.2021, 10.00, Auftaktprozess Ischgl-Skandal
OTTO Immobilien: Mag. Georg Kretschmer MSc MRICS Teamleiter Capital Markets
Titel
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
PwC-Wasserstoffrechner zeigt, ab wann sich H2-Anwendungen rentieren
Lift Days von Ankorstore kommen zum dritten Jahr in Folge mit großen Angeboten nach ...
Ambitionierte Ziele - konkrete Maßnahmen: Zurich stellt Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie vor (FOTO)
Mietmarkt in Ostdeutschland: Bis zu 17 Prozent Anstieg binnen eines Jahres im Berliner Umland
Porsche, MetLife, CVS Health und David Horsager sind Headliner des Global Online-SAFe® Summit ...
Bornitrid-Kühlfüllstoffe von 3M für das Wärmemanagement in hochentwickelten ...
Wasserstoffprojekt "Energiepark Bad Lauchstädt" erhält ...
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Agri Terra übernimmt Indusur
Relevanz von Outsourcing im deutschen Finanzsektor steigt deutlich (FOTO)
Konsumkredit-Index (Prognose für 2021/2022): Private Kreditnachfrage bleibt weiter auf stabilem Niveau (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:05 UhrVornado Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $300 Million 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares and Calls for Redemption All of its $300 Million 5.70% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
00:04 UhrDefi Technologies Inc. gibt Abstimmungsergebnisse der Hauptversammlung und Updates zu Transaktionen bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
00:01 UhrAdditive Manufacturer Green Trade Association gibt erstes Forschungsprojekt zur Lebenszyklusanalyse in Auftrag
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:01 UhrGrab Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:00 UhrPolitik: Kühnert hält Cannabis-Verbot in Deutschland für gescheitert
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21EVI Industries Sets Records for Revenue, Gross Profit and Net Income
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21MaxCyte announces filing of Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.09.21VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Stromausfall in Dresden vermutlich durch Ballon verursacht
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21WAHL/'Vierkampf': Streit über Klimaschutz
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten