Cloud Conventions Launches Virtual Event Network Solution for Enterprise Business
Cloud Conventions (https://cloudconventions.com) today announced an enterprise
virtual event management solution for Fortune 1000 businesses that need to
manage both internal and customer facing events on a year-round basis. Cloud
Conventions Enterprise Event Network(TM)
(https://cloudconventions.com/page/136840/enterprise-event-network) is a SaaS
platform that manages and delivers multiple virtual or hybrid events with
capabilities and engagement features beyond a simple webinar or streaming event.
Cloud Conventions Enterprise onboards and manages attendees, controls sessions
and content, provides engagement tools and analyzes all attendee interactions.
The platform can be administered at a corporate level to support standardized
event programming and maintain content libraries and business resources. It can
be connected to other internal or external systems for onboarding attendees and
data exchange.
"Cloud Conventions Enterprise grew out of requirements from large global
businesses to needed to control and manage their sales, marketing and technical
events on a single virtual event platform or on a series of platforms connected
into an event network," said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Cloud Conventions
(https://cloudconventions.com/page/136801/leadership) . "Cloud Conventions
Enterprise is unique in that it integrates easily with other enterprise
platforms that hold contact, digital content assets or learning management
resources, managing a two-way dataflow of content and videos while monitoring
and reporting on attendee engagement."
Cloud Conventions Enterprise is designed for organizations that need a solution
for multiple events versus a single tradeshow or conference. The Cloud
Conventions member API connects to internal systems to seamlessly add data
records of staff or customer attendees and offers single sign-on from an
enterprise application. The platform can be connected to marketing cloud
solutions, digital content libraries, learning management systems or data
analysis engines to deliver assets and receive transactional data from
attendance at a virtual or hybrid event or conference. Groups using Zoom or
BlueJeans by Verizon (https://cloudconventions.com/page/136855/integrations) can
connect their video accounts for use on the platform or can use other video
solutions such as Teams, WebEx, GlobalMeet or GoToMeeting.
"As a result of the virtualization of the workforce accelerated during the
Pandemic, Cloud Conventions Enterprise is built to satisfy a growing need for
virtual event options within an enterprise corporate environment," added
Bradfield. "Company meetings, internal or external trade events, user
conferences, sales kickoffs, and even investor relations events or live virtual
press conferences are all more streamlined with this platform. Using our
proprietary Hub & Spoke(TM)
(https://cloudconventions.com/page/136840/enterprise-event-network) capability,
corporations can create a network of event platforms segmented by business unit
or geography while still controlling access and brand identity from a
centralized and monitored platform."
About Cloud Conventions
Cloud Conventions from Convey Services is Cloud Conventions is an enterprise
virtual/hybrid event management platform that redefines the exhibitor and
attendee experience to allow companies to provide easy access to in-depth
product information, showcase their brands with graphics and videos, create
calls to action and generate immediate sales leads. Used around the world for
large managed events and smaller self-directed meetings, conferences and
corporate kickoffs, Cloud Conventions automates exhibitors and virtual booths,
continuing education, speaker sessions and reminders, invitations and email
communication, while at the same time producing detailed analytics on attendee,
session and exhibitor activity.
Cloud Conventions supports multiple languages and currencies, internal, external
and single-sign on registration, and supports all conferencing carriers and
platforms. Trade Associations and event managers can explore all of the Cloud
Conventions solutions by visiting https://cloudconventions.com or contacting
info@cloudconventions.com or call 888-975-1382.
Cloud Conventions(TM), Cloud Conventions Enterprise Event Network(TM),
Community(TM), SafetyNet(TM), Cloud Kickoffs(TM), Conduct(TM), One-Touch Email
Share(TM), Hub & Spoke(TM), 360° Virtual Exhibit Hall & Lobby Experience(TM) and
ListLock(TM) are trademarks of Convey Services LLC
Contact Details
Bruce Ahern
+1 770-580-0810
mailto:bahern@conveyservices.com
Company Website
https://cloudconventions.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cloud-convent
ions-launches-virtual-event-network-solution-for-enterprise-business-976448529
