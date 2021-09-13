Quanterix Receives Label Expansion on Emergency Use Authorization for COVID Antigen Test

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) label for its Simoa SARS-CoV-2 N Protein Antigen Test to include testing with nasal swab and saliva samples, and for asymptomatic serial testing with nasal swab samples. The expanded label establishes this test as the first antigen test authorized for use with saliva samples. The test is validated to detect all Variants of Concern currently designated by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and is the first non-NGS test validated and independently confirmed to detect the highly transmissible Delta variant (B.1.617.2) in sequence-confirmed clinical samples. The test can be run on Quanterix’ Simoa HD-X Analyzer, a fully automated high-throughput immunoassay instrument.

The Simoa SARS-CoV-2 N Protein Antigen Test detects the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid protein (or N protein), which is known to be elevated in respiratory fluids during the initial acute phase of the infection. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Variant Task Force has independently validated the assay’s ability to detect all currently designated Variants of Concern including the Delta variant in sequence-confirmed, clinical nasal swab samples, including those with low viral load. Direct detection of antigen proteins from the virus may be a more meaningful measure of infection status than detection of RNA by rRT-PCR because genetic material can linger even after the virus has left the body, resulting in increased risk of false positives1.

“The Delta variant is contributing to rising case counts across the globe, and COVID-19 testing remains a priority as schools and workplaces attempt to protect against the spread of the virus while normalizing their operations,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quanterix. “We are pleased to receive this EUA label expansion on our antigen test and demonstrate another advance in the body of evidence supporting Simoa’s potential for asymptomatic, less-invasive clinical testing. While PCR testing remains the primary COVID-19 diagnostic modality, we believe antigen testing with simple sample collection in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals is a complementary longer-term opportunity to help control the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable citizens.”