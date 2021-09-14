checkAd

FDA Approves Phase II Kidney Cancer Therapy Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 00:41  |  48   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Investigational New Drug Application (“IND”) to undertake a clinical study of the Company’s investigational kidney cancer therapy, TLX250 (177Lu-DOTA-girentuximab).

The STARLITE 2 study is a single arm, investigator-led Phase II study in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), the most common and aggressive form of kidney cancer. TLX250 targets carbonic anhydrase IX (CA9), a protein that is highly expressed in patients that are likely to demonstrate a more limited response to cancer immunotherapy.1 The study will evaluate TLX250-delivered radiation as an immune system “primer” in combination with the anti-PD-12 immunotherapy Opdivo3 (nivolumab). The primary endpoint is to determine the efficacy of combining immunotherapy with TLX250 as assessed by the number of tumours responding to the Telix therapy versus the current standard of care alone. The study is expected to enrol 29 patients.

Principal Investigator for the STARLITE 2 study, Darren R. Feldman, MD, Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York said, “Each year 76,000 Americans will be diagnosed with kidney cancer4, therefore it is important we continue to explore new treatment options. The selective targeting of TLX250 to CA9 delivers radiation therapy directly to ccRCC tumours. Combining this innovative approach with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy could enhance existing immune-based treatments.”

Telix Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Colin Hayward added, “The introduction of immunotherapy agents has improved the outlook for patients with advanced clear cell renal cancer, but most patients eventually progress. This therapy, along with patient selection and treatment response assessment with our CA9-targeting imaging agent TLX250-CDx may potentially offer a new paradigm of more accurate staging and personalised treatment for kidney cancer patients through a “theranostic” approach.”

Disclosure: MSK has institutional financial interests related to Telix.

About TLX250

TLX250 (177Lu-DOTA-girentuximab) is an antibody-based therapeutic platform that targets carbonic anhydrase IX (CA9), a cell surface protein that is highly expressed in several human cancers including ccRCC. High CAIX tumour expression is generally correlated with poor prognosis. Telix’s companion investigational diagnostic imaging agent TLX250-CDx (89Zr-DFO-girentuximab) is currently the subject of a global Phase III trial (ZIRCON trial, NCT03849118).

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix Media Contact

Dr. Stewart Holmstrom
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Director Corporate Communications
Email: stewart.holmstrom@telixpharma.com

1 Giatromanolaki et al. British Journal of Cancer. 2020.
2 Programmed cell death protein 1.
3 Opdivo is a registered trade mark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
4 American Cancer Society, 2021.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDA Approves Phase II Kidney Cancer Therapy Study MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Investigational New …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...