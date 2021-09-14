checkAd

Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 01:00  |  40   |   |   

Roy Hill announced the purchase of Wabtec’s (NYSE: WAB) FLXdrive battery-electric locomotive, the world’s first 100-percent battery, heavy-haul locomotive for the region and the mining industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005884/en/

“We are committed to transforming the next generation of transportation by adopting advanced technologies that improve energy efficiency, lower operating costs and improve our rail and mining network,” said Gerhard Veldsman, CEO of Roy Hill. “The FLXdrive locomotive will be the first for the region and the first for the mining industry and will improve our rail operations from the mine to Port Hedland.”

Roy Hill will receive the newest version of the FLXdrive battery-electric locomotive in 2023 with an energy capacity of 7 megawatt hours (MWh). It is an upgrade from the 2.4-MWh prototype that was successfully tested in revenue service with a Class 1 railroad in the United States earlier this year. Based on the route and Roy Hill’s rail operations, the FLXdrive is anticipated to reduce the company’s fuel costs and emissions in percentage by double digits per train. The ongoing use of the FLXdrive will also reduce ongoing operational costs through maintenance spend.

“Our analysis with Wabtec confirms the FLXdrive locomotive is ideally suited for our rail network,” said Simon Pascoe, General Manager of Engineering for Roy Hill. “It has the horsepower to operate in a heavy haul train consist pulling loaded wagons with 35,000 tonnes of iron ore, while at the same time reducing the entire train’s fuel consumption. The FLXdrive also is designed to function in the extreme heat of the Pilbara region.”

Today, Roy Hill uses four Wabtec ES44ACi “Evolution Series” diesel-electric locomotives in a consist to pull trains that are typically 2,700 meters (1.6 miles) in length. The FLXdrive will replace one of the diesel locomotives to form a hybrid consist, and recharge during the trip through regenerative braking. The FLXdrive manages the overall train energy flow and distribution through its Trip Optimizer system, an intelligent cruise control system programmed through artificial intelligence to respond to every curve and grade of the track in the most energy-efficient way possible. It is also designed with a special liquid cooling system to withstand the Pilbara heat, where temperatures can reach 55°C (130°F).

Seite 1 von 3
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (doing business Wabtec Corp) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive Roy Hill announced the purchase of Wabtec’s (NYSE: WAB) FLXdrive battery-electric locomotive, the world’s first 100-percent battery, heavy-haul locomotive for the region and the mining industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
An Operational Update From Almonty Industries Inc. Released Earlier This Morning on the ASX
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Wabtec Signs Memoranda of Understanding with Carnegie Mellon University and Genesee & Wyoming to Decarbonize Freight Rail and Improve Freight Rail Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten