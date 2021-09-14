checkAd

Lawcover Goes Live in Australia with SaaS Core Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 01:00  |  40   |   |   

Insurer accelerates its digital transformation, leveraging the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand to improve the service it provides to the New South Wales, ACT, and Northern Territory legal communities in Australia

Sydney, Australia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that Lawcover, a provider of professional indemnity insurance to law firms in New South Wales, ACT, and NT, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Law Society of NSW, has gone live with the Duck Creek Suite, implementing it via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C and general insurance industry. Lawcover’s goal was to transform its business by, among other initiatives, replacing its aging legacy systems and migrating its legacy policy, party, and claims data to its new Duck Creek solutions. Despite starting the project in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and relying on remote work to implement core modules of the Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims, and Insights) in a SaaS environment, the project was completed due to the flexible nature of Duck Creek OnDemand and its ability to be configured and deployed by teams working from multiple parts of the world. Post go-live, Lawcover was able to renew 95% of its book in three months. The implementation was completed by Duck Creek’s Professional Services team, and data migration was completed by Duck Creek’s partner Coforge, using its accelerators for legacy data migration.

“Our focus is protecting and supporting the professional indemnity needs of our insured law practices and the lawyers who practice within them,” said Lawcover CEO Kerrie Lalich. “Duck Creek OnDemand gives us important tools we need from a technical perspective to continue pursuing our goals. This is a decision we know will serve us well into the future as we move toward a digitised and highly customer-focused service model.”

Duck Creek Technologies’ fully integrated Suite accelerates agility by managing across solutions. The Duck Creek Suite provides the modern features and functionality needed to support business transformation and give insurers a competitive advantage.

OnDemand is Duck Creek’s cloud-based, SaaS delivery solution for all Duck Creek applications, providing all services, support, and computing resources insurers need. By leveraging the best available technology and continuously delivering new functionality to solve ever-changing insurance business challenges, Duck Creek OnDemand enables a fundamentally new approach to competing in today’s industry — one where technology supports strategy, rather than dictating it.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lawcover Goes Live in Australia with SaaS Core Systems Insurer accelerates its digital transformation, leveraging the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand to improve the service it provides to the New South Wales, ACT, and Northern Territory legal communities in AustraliaSydney, Australia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...