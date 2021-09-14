Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production

“We are very excited to welcome four new leaders to our team to help pave the way for innovation as we progress in building the FF 91,” said Global CEO of Faraday Future Carsten Breitfeld. “We’re continuing to add unique and innovative perspectives to our team as we work to revolutionize the industry.”

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced the hiring of four new leadership members to its growing team. Harjeet Gill will join as Director of Safety, CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering), Homologation and Testing; Dr. Xinbao Gao joins as Senior Director, Energy Storage and Charging; Dr. Fan Wang will lead as Head of Software Engineering, ADAS and Self Driving; and Chuck Russell will lead Vehicle Quality.

Harjeet Gill previously worked as Senior Manager for Lordstown Motors Corporation, worked in battery testing and autonomous occupant safety and testing for General Motors, and was a manager overseeing occupant safety, restraints and crash testing at Tesla. Dr. Xinbao Gao joins from Karma Automotive LLC. Dr. Gao has more than 15 years of experience in developing the Lithium-Ion battery system solutions for electric vehicle applications. Prior to joining FF, Dr. Gao served as Director of HV Battery for Karma Automotive for developing and delivering the battery systems for Karma’s series EREV and EV vehicle platforms. Prior that, Dr. Gao worked as the Vice President of Research & development (R&D) at A123 Systems Asia. He began his career working in battery development at EnerDel as the cell design analyst. Following that role, he served as the R&D leader in the joint venture between Wangxiang Group and EnerDel in China.

Prior to joining FF, Dr. Fan Wang served as the head of the Autonomous Driving Center in Vingroup, leading the global teams to develop and deploy the autonomous driving solution on production vehicles. Chuck Russell joins the team from Cornerstone Technical Solutions as the President of the company that specializes in Technical, Operational, Program Management and Product Solutions for automotive and manufacturing clients

All four of these new FF team members will be playing a key role in delivering the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91, with the highest quality and unbeatable product power, on time. Harjeet will ensure that safety and regulatory standards are the top priorities for every technology, feature, and product that FF develops; Dr. Gao will continue the efforts of FF’s leadership in battery development; Dr. Wang will ensure FF users will have a safe, comfortable, and trustworthy driving experience related to FF’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems; and Mr. Russell will ensure all quality measures are enabled to achieve FF’s world class quality standards for the FF 91.