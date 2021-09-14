checkAd

Gray Television Purchases Third Rail Studios

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 01:55  |  46   |   |   

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has purchased Third Rail Studios in Doraville, Georgia, from The Integral Group for $27.5 million.

Third Rail Studios, a movie and television production facility developed by The Integral Group in 2016, is located adjacent to, and now will be integrated into, Gray’s entertainment-centric studio and community development, called Assembly. Assembly is currently under construction at the former site of the General Motors Assembly Plant, which is conveniently located inside the I-285 perimeter. Integral purchased the property in 2014 and master developed the site before selling to Gray in March 2021.

Since it opened its doors in 2016, Third Rail Studios has attracted top-notch clients. Its high-quality stages, mill and support spaces, and production offices will serve as an anchor for the future multi-studio site. For the past few years, Netflix has produced a number of feature-length programs at Third Rail Studios, including the highly acclaimed Ozark series and other blockbuster productions and movies like Rampage, starring Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson; Mile 22, starring Mark Wahlberg; the Dolly Parton series; and the Ballad of Richard Jewell; among others. Recently, Apple leased a significant amount of space within Third Rail Studios to help fulfill its production needs.

“Third Rail Studios is a pioneer in bringing film and television production to the Atlanta community, and we are excited to join forces to create an entire studio city to serve Georgia’s booming media industry. We are thankful for all of the work already completed at Assembly and proud to usher in the next chapter for the historical site.” said Hilton H. Howell, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Gray Television.

Assembly is set to become an Atlanta landmark with easy access to I-285, I-85, two MARTA stations, and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Development plans for Assembly include studio space, mixed-use development, as well as entertainment areas that will be a go-to destination for the Atlanta community. The first phase is expected to be finished by fall 2022.

“Our commitment remains to drive regional economic development for decades to come. Today’s transaction ensures the continuation of the original vision,” said Egbert Perry, CEO of The Integral Group. “As we closeout our role at Third Rail Studios, we leave the future of the entire Assembly project, now augmented with Third Rail Studios, in the capable hands of Gray.”

Gray Television, which will soon become the second largest local broadcaster in the United States, purchased the 127 acre Assembly site in March 2021. The company is also a majority investor in Atlanta-based Swirl Films, which will occupy one of the stages on the property. Gray also owns video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and launched Circle Network with Opry Entertainment in January 2020. Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will own television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households, the top-rated television station in 79 of those markets.

4370 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 | P 404.504.9828 F 404.261.9607 | www.gray.tv

#        #        # 

CONTACT: Contacts:

Websites: www.gray.tv and www.integral-online.com

Rick Burns, Vice President, Corporate Relations, Gray Television, 404-266-5639

Rick White, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Integral Group, 404-210-9029




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gray Television Purchases Third Rail Studios ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has purchased Third Rail Studios in Doraville, Georgia, from The Integral Group for $27.5 million. Third Rail Studios, a movie and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...