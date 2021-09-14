checkAd

Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 1,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $1,000 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of a 10% convertible unsecured debenture (the "Debenture"); and 7,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants").

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum on an accrual basis from issuance, calculated and payable semi-annually in arrears on July 31 and January 31 of each year with such payment commencing on January 31, 2022 with a redemption date that is 24 months from issuance. The Debentures will be convertible in full or in part, at the holders' option, into common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.14 per common share, at any time prior to their redemption. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

The Company shall pay finders a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and a grant of such number of common share purchase warrants as is equal to 8% of the gross proceeds from the Offering, with each such warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

The Units will be eligible for RRSP, RESP, RRIF, TFSA and DPSP accounts within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) subject to certain qualifications, and will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date. The Units will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada to "accredited investors" within the meaning of NI 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and other exempt purchasers under the applicable securities laws.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to scale up manufacturing, sales expansion throughout Canada and the United States, marketing and salaries.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. 

