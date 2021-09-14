Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") is pleased to …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 1,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $1,000 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of a 10% convertible unsecured debenture (the "Debenture"); and 7,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"). The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum on an accrual basis from issuance, calculated and payable semi-annually in arrears on July 31 and January 31 of each year with such payment commencing on January 31, 2022 with a redemption date that is 24 months from issuance. The Debentures will be convertible in full or in part, at the holders' option, into common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.14 per common share, at any time prior to their redemption. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.