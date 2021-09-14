checkAd

Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01 Study Evaluating Coherus' and Junshi Biosciences’ Toripalimab for First Line Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Presented at World Conference on Lung Cancer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SHANGHAI, China , Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (“Junshi Biosciences”, HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) announced the presentation today of positive interim results from the pivotal study “CHOICE-01” (NCT03856411), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations. The interim analysis met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression free survival (PFS) per RECIST v1.1 compared to chemotherapy alone. 

The interim results were summarized on September 13 in a presentation by Professor Jie Wang, MD, PhD, National Cancer Center/National Clinical Research Center for Cancer/Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, during the Mini Oral Session at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). The abstract detailing the interim results was first made available on the WCLC website on August 18.

“The addition of toripalimab to standard 1st-line chemotherapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer showed superior progression free survival, overall response rate and duration of response over chemotherapy alone, with a safety profile consistent with the PD-1 inhibitor class of drugs,” said Dr. Wang. “Overall survival data are still maturing, with a notable emerging trend favoring the toripalimab-chemotherapy combination. We look forward to additional data from this study and believe CHOICE-01 results will provide strong evidence to support the use of toripalimab with chemotherapy as a 1st-line therapeutic option for NSCLC.”

A final analysis of progression free survival and an additional interim overall survival analysis are expected later this year. Junshi Biosciences and Coherus plan to meet with the United States Food and Drug Administration to discuss a potential submission to the pending biologics license application of an efficacy supplement for toripalimab for the first line treatment, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, of advanced, unresectable NSCLC without driver mutations.

