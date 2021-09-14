EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Sugemalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as a First-Line Treatment for Stage IV NSCLC

EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced a late-breaking mini oral presentation of updated data from its partner CStone Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 study at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (IASLC 2021 WCLC). GEMSTONE-302 is a placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the anti-PD-L1 antibody sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Positive results were previously reported on the use of sugemalimab in Stage IV NSCLC1, demonstrating that sugemalimab plus standard-of-care chemotherapy prolonged progression-free-survival (PFS) and was well-tolerated as compared to chemotherapy and placebo regardless of PD-L1 expression level or pathologic subtype of NSCLC. Updated data with longer follow-up being presented at IASLC 2021 WCLC include final PFS, preliminary overall survival (OS), and safety data as follows: