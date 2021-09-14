checkAd

EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Sugemalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as a First-Line Treatment for Stage IV NSCLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021   

EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced a late-breaking mini oral presentation of updated data from its partner CStone Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 study at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (IASLC 2021 WCLC). GEMSTONE-302 is a placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the anti-PD-L1 antibody sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Positive results were previously reported on the use of sugemalimab in Stage IV NSCLC1, demonstrating that sugemalimab plus standard-of-care chemotherapy prolonged progression-free-survival (PFS) and was well-tolerated as compared to chemotherapy and placebo regardless of PD-L1 expression level or pathologic subtype of NSCLC. Updated data with longer follow-up being presented at IASLC 2021 WCLC include final PFS, preliminary overall survival (OS), and safety data as follows:

  • As of the March 2021 data cutoff, sugemalimab plus chemotherapy continued to provide longer PFS (9.0 vs 4.9 months, HR=0.48, P<0.0001) compared to chemotherapy alone.
  • Although the pre-defined interim analysis for OS has not yet been reached, preliminary median OS was 22.8 months in the sugemalimab plus chemotherapy arm compared to 17.7 months in the chemotherapy plus placebo arm.
  • Clinical benefit continued to be observed across all the subgroups including different pathologic subtypes and PD-L1 expression levels.
  • No new safety signals were observed with longer follow-up.

“These updated Stage IV data combined with previous positive Phase 3 results in Stage III NSCLC continue to underscore the potential of sugemalimab to treat a broad range of NSCLC patient populations and lend credence to our mission of developing and delivering high-quality medicines at radically lower prices so patients can access the treatments that they need,” said Vincent Miller, MD, physician-in-chief at EQRx. “We look forward to more mature OS data from GEMSTONE-302 as well as continued regulatory discussions for sugemalimab in multiple countries.”

