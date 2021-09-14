GPO Plus+ Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Today’s announcement follows the Company’s recent press release that it has exited stealth mode and is starting to share the GPOX story with the investment community. Additionally, GPOX started publishing content on select social media platforms. Management invites interested parties to help GPOX kickstart its social media efforts by engaging with the Company via its social media channels. Company management encourages supporters to help build GPOX’s social media by sharing the Company’s content, following the Company, liking the Company’s posts, and engaging with us on Social Media. Visit this link below to view our official social media accounts: GPOPlus.com/social

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), today announced the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) and also announced the launch of its social media content campaign .

A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K is available to be viewed or downloaded at www.GPOPlus.com/ir in the GPOX Investor Portal. Through the GPOX Investor Portal, you can schedule a call with a Shareholder Success Team Member, to learn more about the company.

About GPO Plus, Inc. (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .