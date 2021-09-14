Risen Energy wins EcoVadis bronze rating for its commitment to green and sustainable development

NINGBO, China, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy recently received a bronze rating from France-based EcoVadis for its superior performance. The company has long been committed to sustainable development as the guiding principle for its social responsibility efforts while also being actively engaged in the establishment of a global green and sustainable ecosystem, setting a benchmark for the industry's next stage of development.

EcoVadis is an international certification system with high credibility, which has been widely accepted and recognized by the Fortune Global 500 as well as by all of Risen Energy's multinational and high-end customers. The certification, specifically designed for system platforms built by international supply chain management organizations, covers all corporate governance programs in business operations except for quality, and makes a systematic evaluation in terms of the organization's overall structure, environment, labor and human rights, business integrity and sustainable procurement.