Risen Energy wins EcoVadis bronze rating for its commitment to green and sustainable development

NINGBO, China, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy recently received a bronze rating from France-based EcoVadis for its superior performance. The company has long been committed to sustainable development as the guiding principle for its social responsibility efforts while also being actively engaged in the establishment of a global green and sustainable ecosystem, setting a benchmark for the industry's next stage of development.

EcoVadis is an international certification system with high credibility, which has been widely accepted and recognized by the Fortune Global 500 as well as by all of Risen Energy's multinational and high-end customers. The certification, specifically designed for system platforms built by international supply chain management organizations, covers all corporate governance programs in business operations except for quality, and makes a systematic evaluation in terms of the organization's overall structure, environment, labor and human rights, business integrity and sustainable procurement.

Making sustainability a part of the overall strategy

Risen Energy has consistently achieved sustainability milestones, with its lineup of products having obtained TÜV, CE, UL, GS, ROHS, REACH, PAHS and other international certifications. The company was recently awarded the carbon footprint certification in France and the fire protection certification in Italy. Risen Energy has significantly optimized its carbon footprint and continuously reduced carbon emissions from production and procurement to the full lifecycle, while maintaining high efficiency and high yields. In addition, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact this year, achieving compliance with its stringent requirements for internal management and commitment to sustainable development.

Green and environment-friendly production

Risen Energy has always administered environmentally-responsible production in order to achieve sustainability. Leveraging its leadership in terms of technologies and products, the company is often involved in construction and photovoltaic integrated roof projects that facilitate energy saving and emission reduction. Risen Energy is also continuously optimizing its internal resources usage through a bundle of measures, including a unified water supply, technological upgrades, and the control of greenhouse gas emissions, as part of a growing global consensus of the need to transition to green energies.

