Sportradar Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Sportradar Group AG (“Sportradar”), a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. In addition, Carsten Koerl, Sportradar’s founder and CEO, has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SRAD.” The offering is expected to close on September 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank are acting as lead book-running managers, with BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies and Canaccord Genuity acting as joint book-running managers. Needham & Company, Benchmark Company, Craig-Hallum, Siebert Williams Shank and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, and FIFA. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

