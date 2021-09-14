checkAd

Athleta Partners Simone Biles and Allyson Felix Make Met Gala Debut With American Fashion Pioneer Gap Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 05:31  |  29   |   |   

Founded in 1969 on the principles of inclusivity and creating experiences fit for all, iconic American apparel pioneer Gap Inc. is hosting world-renowned gold medal athletes and Athleta brand partners Simone Biles and Allyson Felix in their red-carpet debut at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual gala. Biles and Felix are joined tonight by Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal, who is wearing custom Gap x Brother Vellies, a collaboration by Jane Pattinson, Gap’s head of design, and Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge and founder and creative director of Brother Vellies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005928/en/

Allyson Felix, Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal, and Simone Biles attend The Met Gala with Athleta (September 2021, Photo courtesy of Benjamin Rosser)

Allyson Felix, Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal, and Simone Biles attend The Met Gala with Athleta (September 2021, Photo courtesy of Benjamin Rosser)

Tonight’s theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is the perfect backdrop to showcase Gap Inc.’s purpose, Inclusive, by Design. For over 50 years, the company’s namesake brand has championed individuality and representation, bridging the gaps between generations, backgrounds, and ideas. Gap’s collaboration with James is an extension of Gap Inc.‘s partnership and pledge earlier this year as part of Gap Inc’s commitments to Create for All.

In celebration of both Biles’s and Felix’s passion for empowering women and girls, Athleta is donating $50,000 to The Power of She Fund to support individuals and communities of women and girls to reach their limitless potential.

DESIGN & STYLE CREDITS:

Biles is wearing a couture AREA x Athleta collaboration. Inspired by the athlete’s unparalleled record-breaking achievements and perseverance, AREA x Athleta created a head-to-toe look featuring embroidered feathers trailing behind a sheer bodysuit and includes crystal chis, in a nod to Athleta’s logo. The design captures the intersection where performance, strength, and beauty meet.
Designers for AREA COUTURE: Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk
Stylist: Leslie Fremar
Hair: Nigella Miller
Makeup: Autumn Moultrie

Felix is wearing Fendi Couture. The gown is a creation by Artistic Director Kim Jones in his second couture show for FENDI, a collection inspired by the city of Rome, its ancient past, and its future.
Designer for Fendi: Kim Jones
Stylist: Jason Bolden
Hair: Alexander Armand
Makeup: Autumn Moultrie
Nails: Kimmie

Syngal is wearing custom Gap x Brother Vellies, a collaboration inspired by the company’s purpose, Inclusive by Design, and features a modern take on Gap’s iconic white shirt designed by Jane Pattinson, Gap’s head of design, and Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge and founder and creative director of Brother Vellies.
Designers: Jane Pattinson and Aurora James
Jewelry: custom Banana Republic
Hair: Gia Tummillo
Makeup: Whittany Robinson
Nails: Kimmie

Additional visuals and company branding are available for download from the Gap Inc. Media Center.

About Gap Inc.
 Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $13.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

Gap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Athleta Partners Simone Biles and Allyson Felix Make Met Gala Debut With American Fashion Pioneer Gap Inc. Founded in 1969 on the principles of inclusivity and creating experiences fit for all, iconic American apparel pioneer Gap Inc. is hosting world-renowned gold medal athletes and Athleta brand partners Simone Biles and Allyson Felix in their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
An Operational Update From Almonty Industries Inc. Released Earlier This Morning on the ASX
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Coinbase Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Gap Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Gap Inc. Commences Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Any and All of Its Senior Secured Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Athleta Expands REI Co-op Partnership From Five to 135 Stores Nationwide and Online
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Gap Inc. to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Powell-Rede lässt die US-Börsen etwas weiter steigen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.08.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Moderate Gewinne erwartet vor Powell-Rede
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21Gap Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Gap Inc. Acquires Ecommerce Startup Drapr
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Old Navy Democratizes the Shopping Experience for Women of All Sizes with BODEQUALITY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten