Builder.ai introduces Natasha - the world's first AI software expert, designed to help businesses order tailor-made software

Builder.ai's AI-powered platform recognised as 'Visionary' in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Builder.ai launches a beta of Natasha, the world's first AI-powered product manager in its continued efforts to democratise software development with Builder Studio 3.0. The new platform introduces the beta of Natasha, the world's first software product manager, powered by AI. For the first time, she (the AI) can interact with customers, starting to remove massive amounts of human variance in the journey from an idea in their head to the app in their hand. The idea-to-spec journey is the hardest part of a human only process, causes the most human variability, and ultimately affects consistency and the predictability of a project, causing those notorious stretching timelines and costs with no end in sight.

Builder.ai Logo

Natasha has the ability and potential to switch software development from being a long-drawn-out consultancy operation to a smooth, predictable, consistent and replicable process. So, every product built has the same quality and the same immaculate processes behind it. In the beta, she will show up in two areas of the Builder Studio: through a chat experience for customers and also as an agent listening to customer conversations, automatically tagging features and asking questions of the customer-facing teams (via chat), thereby ensuring that every conversation is powered by the collective insight of all conversations.

"Builder.ai's mission has always been to be the connection between every great idea and a fully realised product, whilst giving our customers the utmost control over their future," said Builder.ai Co-Founder and CEO, Sachin Dev Duggal. "We've launched the new Builder Studio 3.0 with the beta of Natasha to push the envelope of what we all thought was possible. Imagine a world where you can pick up the phone, speak to Natasha and three days later have your app in the AppStore; this is the future we are building towards."

Natasha can manage projects in real time with unparalleled transparency and consistency, compressing weeks of work into hours and minutes. She possesses the rationality to translate an idea into a set of features; break a project into parallel streams for a faster build; choose the best developers; set timelines; and calculate budgets. All of this was only possible manually before. At a conventional development shop, just that first stage – turning an idea into a spec doc – takes anywhere between 2-6 weeks. This involves sitting through dozens of meetings for weeks until the product begins to take shape. But with Natasha, it can all happen in an hour. 

