CREALOGIX increases its annual revenues once again - primarily thanks to strong growth in recurring SaaS revenues

CREALOGIX reports another record revenue: in the 2020/2021 financial year, total sales rose by 5% to around CHF 109 million and recurring sales exceeded 50% for the first time. The major contract with seven development banks in Germany and the consistent pursuit of the SaaS model, with a 27% share of total sales, made a significant contribution to this. CREALOGIX posted a positive net result of CHF 1.1 million before goodwill amortisations.

Having once again posted record revenue, the Swiss fintech company CREALOGIX can look back on a successful 2020/2021 financial year. The net revenue in the second half of the financial year rose by 5.4% to CHF 109.3 million, making it 7.8% higher than in the first six months of the year. Recurring revenue also performed well, surpassing 50% for the first time (2019/2020: 44%). This can be attributed to a consistent shift from a pure licensing model to a SaaS model (Software as a Service). The major contract with seven German development banks, which CREALOGIX secured in the summer of 2020, increased SaaS revenue by 76%. With a share of 27% (2019/2020: 16%), this made a significant contribution to the total revenue. 

The operating result (EBITDA) for 2020/2021 is CHF 3.3 million, an increase of CHF 0.8 million (+34.5%) on the previous year. The improved operating margin of 3.0% is also attributable to the organisational changes made and the streamlining of the product portfolio. Net profit before goodwill amortisation amounts to CHF 1.1 million compared to a loss of CHF 0.5 million in 2019/2020. 

Development banks offer further growth potential
In the 2020/2021 financial year, CREALOGIX invested significantly in the development of development banking products based on state-of-the-art platform technology. By doing so, the Group laid the foundation for exploiting additional future potential among the approximately 250 development banks in Europe and expanding its market presence in a targeted manner. The increased development expenses and the costs of expanding the new headquarters in Zurich placed a burden on free cash flow in 2020/2021: this amounts to CHF -7.0 million compared to CHF 7.0 million in the previous year. The cash position amounts to CHF 27.7 million and the equity ratio is 38%.

