Valora strengthens its food service business in Germany by purchasing Back-Factory

With the acquisition of Back-Factory, the Valora Group is strengthening its foodvenience core business in the context of its growth strategy as planned by also making purchases in existing regions thus benefiting from market consolidation. Measured against pre-crisis levels, the acquisition will put Valora among the top five highest-turnover catering companies and food service systems in Germany (previously among the top ten according to foodservice magazine 4/2020).

Valora is buying Back-Factory from Harry-Brot, the most important producer of baked goods in Germany. The takeover is expected to take place on 1 November 2021, subject to the approval of the Bundeskartellamt. The two companies have agreed not to disclose any details about the transaction, which is being financed with existing funds.

Harry-Brot founded Back-Factory some 20 years ago, and the first Back-Factory store opened in Bielefeld in 2002. The classic self-service bakery subsequently developed into a provider of snack foods with more than 80 stores throughout Germany. These are operated as franchises and own outlets, are particularly well represented in city centres and have long-term rental contracts. Back-Factory generated external sales of some EUR 80 million and EBITDA of around EUR 5 million in 2019.