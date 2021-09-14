checkAd

DGAP-News ​​​​​​​CORESTATE subsidiary HFS launches new senior fund Stratos VI and is now a one-stop provider of senior and subordinated loans for residential and commercial real estate

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.09.2021, 07:00  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Product Launch
​​​​​​​CORESTATE subsidiary HFS launches new senior fund Stratos VI and is now a one-stop provider of senior and subordinated loans for residential and commercial real estate

14.09.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE subsidiary HFS launches new senior fund Stratos VI and is now a one-stop provider of senior and subordinated loans for residential and commercial real estate

  • Traditional bank loans losing significance
  • Mezzanine and senior loan capital filling growing financing gaps
  • Strong fund growth expected
  • Investment grade rating received
  • Credit fund will make investment capital available within four weeks

Frankfurt/Pfäffikon (CH), 14 September 2021. Helvetic Financial Services AG (HFS), a member of Corestate Capital Group (Corestate) and a leading provider of mezzanine financing in the German-speaking residential and commercial real estate market, has added the new senior fund Stratos VI to its product portfolio. The Stratos VI real estate bond fund has been set up as a special AIF (German special fund) and is targeted at professional and semi-professional investors. It will finance high-return development and existing properties from the residential and commercial real estate segment in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). The recently approved fund has already received an investment grade rating from a prominent rating agency. The fund's target return is over 5%. HFS expects the fund to have raised around € 500m by the end of 2021 and aims to increase that amount to approximately € 1bn in 2022.

Martin Bassermann, Chairman of HFS's Board of Directors: "Traditional lenders like banks are not meeting the need for real estate financing, causing a gap in demand for senior secured loans that urgently needs filling. The main causes of this are the increasing regulation of bank financing as well as the duration of the lending process. This is precisely where the new Stratos VI comes in. With a credit fund that will provide the necessary investment capital within four weeks, we are the closest alternative to traditional real estate financing. We are expanding our range of financing products to include senior tranches alongside our mezzanine subordinated loan business, which has been successfully operating for many years. Based on the investment commitments we have already received and numerous discussions with interested institutional investors, we are very confident that HFS will become a market leader in the senior segment as well."

Seite 1 von 3
Corestate Capital Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ​​​​​​​CORESTATE subsidiary HFS launches new senior fund Stratos VI and is now a one-stop provider of senior and subordinated loans for residential and commercial real estate DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Product Launch ​​​​​​​CORESTATE subsidiary HFS launches new senior fund Stratos VI and is now a one-stop provider of senior and subordinated loans for residential and commercial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Application for posponement
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Transaktion abgesichert - Vonovia verzichtet beim Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Die 123fahrschule SE plant die Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen mit ...
DGAP-News: MindBio Therapeutics, eine Tochtergesellschaft von Blackhawk Growth, eröffnet Weltklasse-Anlage ...
DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch
Newsflow bei Modern Plant Based Foods zieht weiter an- jetzt wird neue Abteilung für pflanzliche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ erhöht Prognose 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt: In die Falle getappt...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: ReGen III Provides Update on Relationship with Koch Project Solutions
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: CORESTATE-Tochter HFS startet neuen Senior Fonds Stratos VI und bietet nun Erst- und Nachrangfinanzierungen für Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien aus einer Hand
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter STAM Europe erwirbt weiteres Gebäude in Paris für den OPERA-Wohnimmobilienfonds
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE subsidiary STAM Europe acquires another building in Paris for the OPERA residential property fund
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE to take a major step towards implementing its corporate strategy by relocating to Marienturm - space to be shared with CORESTATE BANK
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE stellt mit Umzug in Marienturm entscheidende Weiche für Umsetzung der Unternehmensstrategie - Räumliche Integration der CORESTATE BANK
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE erweitert europäisches Micro Living Portfolio um Wiener Trophy-Immobilie TrIIIple unter der Marke Linked Living powered by YOUNIQ
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE expands its European Micro Living portfolio to include Vienna Trophy property TrIIIple under the Linked Living brand powered by YOUNIQ
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten