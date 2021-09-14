​​​​​​​CORESTATE subsidiary HFS launches new senior fund Stratos VI and is now a one-stop provider of senior and subordinated loans for residential and commercial real estate

Traditional bank loans losing significance

Mezzanine and senior loan capital filling growing financing gaps

Strong fund growth expected

Investment grade rating received

Credit fund will make investment capital available within four weeks

Frankfurt/Pfäffikon (CH), 14 September 2021. Helvetic Financial Services AG (HFS), a member of Corestate Capital Group (Corestate) and a leading provider of mezzanine financing in the German-speaking residential and commercial real estate market, has added the new senior fund Stratos VI to its product portfolio. The Stratos VI real estate bond fund has been set up as a special AIF (German special fund) and is targeted at professional and semi-professional investors. It will finance high-return development and existing properties from the residential and commercial real estate segment in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). The recently approved fund has already received an investment grade rating from a prominent rating agency. The fund's target return is over 5%. HFS expects the fund to have raised around € 500m by the end of 2021 and aims to increase that amount to approximately € 1bn in 2022.

Martin Bassermann, Chairman of HFS's Board of Directors: "Traditional lenders like banks are not meeting the need for real estate financing, causing a gap in demand for senior secured loans that urgently needs filling. The main causes of this are the increasing regulation of bank financing as well as the duration of the lending process. This is precisely where the new Stratos VI comes in. With a credit fund that will provide the necessary investment capital within four weeks, we are the closest alternative to traditional real estate financing. We are expanding our range of financing products to include senior tranches alongside our mezzanine subordinated loan business, which has been successfully operating for many years. Based on the investment commitments we have already received and numerous discussions with interested institutional investors, we are very confident that HFS will become a market leader in the senior segment as well."