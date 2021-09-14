checkAd

EQS-News Sonova Investor & Analyst Day 2021: Entering a new phase from a position of strength

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.09.2021, 07:00  |  40   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
Sonova Investor & Analyst Day 2021: Entering a new phase from a position of strength

14.09.2021 / 07:00

Media Release

Stäfa (Switzerland), September 14, 2021 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing solutions, today holds its annual Investor & Analyst Day. Amid the current restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will take place in a virtual format, with over 150 attendees expected to join the live webcast. Sonova's CEO will provide an update on the hearing care market, the strategic progress and the mid-term prospects for the Group. A key highlight will be a presentation on our vision for the newly created Consumer Hearing business. In addition, senior management will provide a more detailed look at the latest additions to the company's industry-leading Paradise hearing aid platform and the recent progress made in the Cochlear Implants business, supported by the successful introduction of the new Naída(TM) CI Marvel and Sky CI(TM) Marvel sound processors. Furthermore, an update on the Audiological Care business as well as Sonova's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and the achievements in this space will be presented.

Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: 'Today, we will show that we are making good strides in driving our strategic growth initiatives throughout the Group. Our market-leading innovation, strong commercial execution and increasing growth investments - compounded by the attractive fundamentals of the hearing care market - will continue to drive profitable growth in the years to come. At the same time, we will demonstrate how we are advancing our ESG strategy to positively impact our consumers, employees and society. We look forward to sharing the progress achieved in all of these areas with the financial community today.'

Seite 1 von 4
Sonova Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Sonova Investor & Analyst Day 2021: Entering a new phase from a position of strength EQS Group-News: Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous Sonova Investor & Analyst Day 2021: Entering a new phase from a position of strength 14.09.2021 / 07:00 Media ReleaseStäfa (Switzerland), September 14, 2021 - Sonova …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Application for posponement
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Transaktion abgesichert - Vonovia verzichtet beim Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Die 123fahrschule SE plant die Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen mit ...
DGAP-News: MindBio Therapeutics, eine Tochtergesellschaft von Blackhawk Growth, eröffnet Weltklasse-Anlage ...
DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch
Newsflow bei Modern Plant Based Foods zieht weiter an- jetzt wird neue Abteilung für pflanzliche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ erhöht Prognose 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt: In die Falle getappt...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: ReGen III Provides Update on Relationship with Koch Project Solutions
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrEQS-News: Sonova Investoren- und Analystentag 2021: Mit Stärke in die nächste Phase
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrEQS-News: Sonova Investoren- und Analystentag 2021: Mit Stärke in die nächste Phase
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrEQS-News: Sonova Investor & Analyst Day 2021: Entering a new phase from a position of strength
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten