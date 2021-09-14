EQS-News Sonova Investor & Analyst Day 2021: Entering a new phase from a position of strength
Stäfa (Switzerland), September 14, 2021 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing solutions, today holds its annual Investor & Analyst Day. Amid the current restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will take place in a virtual format, with over 150 attendees expected to join the live webcast. Sonova's CEO will provide an update on the hearing care market, the strategic progress and the mid-term prospects for the Group. A key highlight will be a presentation on our vision for the newly created Consumer Hearing business. In addition, senior management will provide a more detailed look at the latest additions to the company's industry-leading Paradise hearing aid platform and the recent progress made in the Cochlear Implants business, supported by the successful introduction of the new Naída(TM) CI Marvel and Sky CI(TM) Marvel sound processors. Furthermore, an update on the Audiological Care business as well as Sonova's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and the achievements in this space will be presented.
Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: 'Today, we will show that we are making good strides in driving our strategic growth initiatives throughout the Group. Our market-leading innovation, strong commercial execution and increasing growth investments - compounded by the attractive fundamentals of the hearing care market - will continue to drive profitable growth in the years to come. At the same time, we will demonstrate how we are advancing our ESG strategy to positively impact our consumers, employees and society. We look forward to sharing the progress achieved in all of these areas with the financial community today.'
