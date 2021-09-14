checkAd

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Publish its Financial Results for H1 2021 and Operational Progress

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Publish its Financial Results for H1 2021 and Operational Progress

14.09.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Publish its Financial Results for H1 2021
and Operational Progress

 

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, September 14, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, will publish its financial results for the first six months of 2021 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast open to the public. The report will be available for download on the Company's website (https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/).


Conference call details
Date: September 21, 2021
Time: 3:00 pm CEST / 09:00 am EDT

Access Code: 53651371#

From Germany: +49 69 201 744 220
From The Netherlands: +31 207 168 020
From UK: +44 20 30 092 470
From USA: +18 774 230 830


A live webcast and accompanying slides will be made available at: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/news-and-events/presentations- ...
 

###


For more information, please contact:
Investor Contact
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication
Tel: +49 (0)345 555 99 30
Email: IR@vivoryon.com


Media Contact
Trophic Communications
Valeria Fisher / Sophia Hergenhan
Tel: +49 175 8041816
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com

