Swiss Steel Group nominates new members of the Board of Directors

Ralf Göttel (DE, 1966) is currently CEO of the globally active Benteler International AG based in Salzburg. Before joining Benteler in 2010, Ralf Göttel held various global responsibilities at the American Dana Inc. since 1993 and worked in development at Ford in Germany. Mr. Göttel holds a degree in engineering from RWTH Aachen University with a specialization in the automotive industry.

Mario Rossi (CH, 1960) was CFO of Swisscom AG from 2013 until February this year, where he held various senior finance positions from 1998. Mr. Rossi is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cablex AG and member of the Board of Directors of Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. and Hasler Foundation as well as member of the Sanction Commission of the Swiss Stock Exchange. Mario Rossi is certified public accountant of the Swiss Academy for Audit.

Emese Weissenbacher (DE, 1964) has been CFO at Mann + Hummel International AG in Germany since 2015. Since 1994, she has held management responsibilities at the company in the financial area of the holding as well as in the operational business. Ms. Weissenbacher is currently a member of the Board of Directors at Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA, Schmalz GmbH and Kreissparkasse Ludwigsburg. Emese Weissenbacher holds a Master's degree in Economics, Controlling & Business Development from the University of Stuttgart and a degree in Advanced Management from Harvard Business School, Boston.