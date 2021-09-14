checkAd

Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher market in France

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 07:00  |  48   |   |   

Paris, September 14, 2021. Sodexo, through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France, has acquired a majority stake in the French start-up Wedoogift, to offer a complete and unique digital gift experience to companies, work councils, public organizations, and employees.

Driven by new societal trends accelerated by the health crisis, the gift voucher market is changing and renewing itself. The needs of companies and work councils to engage, retain, motivate, or recognize their employees are growing and diversifying. They are looking for ever more innovative and totally digitalized offers, integrating all services, from gift management to communication with users. The expectations of the latter for seamless, personalized solutions are also growing.

In this context, and with the aim to strengthen its position in the employee benefits market and continue its transformation to an all-digital environment, Sodexo, a leading player, has joined forces with digital native Wedoogift.

The creator of gift vouchers with its TirGroupé brand, Sodexo already has the trust of more than 40,000 clients and 3.5 million employees, to whom it offers its unique expertise in the management of gift solutions and incentive programs, combined with the most attractive network of affiliated merchants in the market, with more than 90,000 points of sales.

Founded in 2014 by Jérôme Proust, Wedoogift, a digital native player, provides fully dematerialized solutions and SaaS software (Ticketing, Discounting, Accounting, Management and Communication Site) to companies, work councils and public organizations. The solution saves time and eliminates all the traditional costs of delivery, storage, and distribution. Thanks to its digital platform, the company facilitates access to benefits by offering a unique customer and user experience. Based on transparency, with the reimbursement of expired gift vouchers and real-time monitoring of consumption, the Wedoogift model is a real success and simplifies the daily lives of 1.4 million employees.

Thanks to the complementary between their activities and combined expertise, Sodexo and Wedoogift intend to provide companies, work councils and public organizations with the most extensive and innovative offering on the market for nearly 50,000 clients and 5 million employees. Whether paper, card or digital, the new offer will cover all types of gift experience and its digital management.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher market in France Paris, September 14, 2021. Sodexo, through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France, has acquired a majority stake in the French start-up Wedoogift, to offer a complete and unique digital gift experience to companies, work …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...