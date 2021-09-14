Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher market in France

Driven by new societal trends accelerated by the health crisis, the gift voucher market is changing and renewing itself. The needs of companies and work councils to engage, retain, motivate, or recognize their employees are growing and diversifying. They are looking for ever more innovative and totally digitalized offers, integrating all services, from gift management to communication with users. The expectations of the latter for seamless, personalized solutions are also growing.

Paris, September 14, 2021. Sodexo, through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France, has acquired a majority stake in the French start-up Wedoogift, to offer a complete and unique digital gift experience to companies, work councils, public organizations, and employees.

In this context, and with the aim to strengthen its position in the employee benefits market and continue its transformation to an all-digital environment, Sodexo, a leading player, has joined forces with digital native Wedoogift.

The creator of gift vouchers with its TirGroupé brand, Sodexo already has the trust of more than 40,000 clients and 3.5 million employees, to whom it offers its unique expertise in the management of gift solutions and incentive programs, combined with the most attractive network of affiliated merchants in the market, with more than 90,000 points of sales.

Founded in 2014 by Jérôme Proust, Wedoogift, a digital native player, provides fully dematerialized solutions and SaaS software (Ticketing, Discounting, Accounting, Management and Communication Site) to companies, work councils and public organizations. The solution saves time and eliminates all the traditional costs of delivery, storage, and distribution. Thanks to its digital platform, the company facilitates access to benefits by offering a unique customer and user experience. Based on transparency, with the reimbursement of expired gift vouchers and real-time monitoring of consumption, the Wedoogift model is a real success and simplifies the daily lives of 1.4 million employees.

Thanks to the complementary between their activities and combined expertise, Sodexo and Wedoogift intend to provide companies, work councils and public organizations with the most extensive and innovative offering on the market for nearly 50,000 clients and 5 million employees. Whether paper, card or digital, the new offer will cover all types of gift experience and its digital management.