Standard Lithium Initiates Arkansas Carbon Capture Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Objective to minimize CO2 emissions from future operations and related supply-chain activities
  • Regionally sourced CO2 may be utilized to optimize the flowsheet, reduce reagent costs, as well as potential sequestration
  • Aligns with recent White House Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration announcement
  • Aims to make the Gulf Coast region an industry leading producer of sustainable lithium chemicals

EL DORADO, Ark., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, announced that it is undertaking a pilot project in southern Arkansas to test a novel carbon capture technology. The pilot project will be undertaken in collaboration with the owner of the technology, Aqualung Carbon Capture AS (“Aqualung”), and will be installed at a natural gas processing site in southern Arkansas owned and operated by Mission Creek Resources LLC (“Mission Creek”).

Standard Lithium’s ongoing operations lead the industry in advancing sustainability and circular economy. By funding this project, Standard seeks to build on its science-based strategy for sustainable development and continuous improvement at its Arkansas lithium projects. The Company is focused on minimizing all CO2 emissions that may result from its future operations and related supply-chain activities. The Company has identified several areas where CO2-rich gas streams may be used to optimize its process and reduce reagent costs, as well as potentially sequester CO2.

Dr. Andy Robinson, President and COO of Standard Lithium commented, “We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Aqualung and Mission Creek on this exciting project; the future of the lithium industry rests on being able to produce sustainable battery-quality chemicals with the lowest carbon footprint in jurisdictions where their production is wanted and needed. We feel that successful proof of this carbon capture technology in Southern Arkansas may demonstrate another important technological step towards making the Gulf Coast region an industry-leading producer of sustainable lithium chemicals.

