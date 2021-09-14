ANNOUNCEMENT OF PUBLIC OFFERING, LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING OF SHARES OF AS LHV GROUP

AS LHV Group (registry code 11098261, address Tartu mnt 2, 10145 Tallinn; LHV ) hereby announces a public offering of shares (the Offering ). The Offering will be carried out based on the public offering, listing and admission to trading prospectus registered by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (the EFSA ) on 13 September 2021 which has been published on the date of this announcement on the websites of LHV and the EFSA (the Prospectus ). The Estonian translation of the Prospectus has been made available on LHV website. The terms and conditions of the Offering are described in the Prospectus.

The Offering is based on the resolution of the Special General Meeting of shareholders of LHV, adopted on 23 August 2021, resolving to increase the share capital by EUR 25.34 million (the sum of the nominal value and the share premium) by issuing new ordinary shares. On 6 September 2021, based on mandate given by the shareholders the Supervisory Board of LHV approved the subscription price resulting in 745,294 new ordinary shares to be offered (the Offer Shares) and the new nominal share capital will thus be EUR 29,864,167. The subscription price of Offer Shares is EUR 34 per one new share, of which EUR 1 is the nominal value and EUR 33 is the share premium (the Offer Price).

The shareholders of LHV have a pre-emptive right to subscribe for new shares. The list of persons (shareholders) entitled to use the pre-emption rights was determined as at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD SE on 8 September 2021 and on that basis, 734,586 Subscription Rights will be issued (the Subscription Right). The ISIN code for the Subscription Rights is EE3700080734 and the rights will be transferred on 15 September 2021 at the latest to the same securities accounts where the shares were held.

LHV has applied for the listing and admission to trading of the Subscription Rights on Baltic Main List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Trading with the Subscription Rights commences on 15 September 2021 and concludes on 27 September 2021. Persons who are not the shareholders of LHV, may acquire Subscription Rights from the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Provided the Offering is not cancelled, each Subscription Right will entitle the investor to subscribe to and receive in allocation 1 Offer Share. Owning a Subscription Right does not equal subscribing to Offer Shares and in order to participate in the Offering investors need to additionally submit a subscription undertaking of the Offer Shares. If desired, investors may subscribe for more Offer Shares than they own Subscription Rights. In this case Offer Shares not subscribed by Subscription Rights owners will be distributed between investors who subscribed for more Offer Shares than they owned Subscription Rights.