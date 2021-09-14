checkAd

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PUBLIC OFFERING, LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING OF SHARES OF AS LHV GROUP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 07:01  |  38   |   |   

AS LHV Group (registry code 11098261, address Tartu mnt 2, 10145 Tallinn; LHV) hereby announces a public offering of shares (the Offering). The Offering will be carried out based on the public offering, listing and admission to trading prospectus registered by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (the EFSA) on 13 September 2021 which has been published on the date of this announcement on the websites of LHV and the EFSA (the Prospectus). The Estonian translation of the Prospectus has been made available on LHV website. The terms and conditions of the Offering are described in the Prospectus.

Key terms of the Offering

The Offering is based on the resolution of the Special General Meeting of shareholders of LHV, adopted on 23 August 2021, resolving to increase the share capital by EUR 25.34 million (the sum of the nominal value and the share premium) by issuing new ordinary shares. On 6 September 2021, based on mandate given by the shareholders the Supervisory Board of LHV approved the subscription price resulting in 745,294 new ordinary shares to be offered (the Offer Shares) and the new nominal share capital will thus be EUR 29,864,167. The subscription price of Offer Shares is EUR 34 per one new share, of which EUR 1 is the nominal value and EUR 33 is the share premium (the Offer Price).

The shareholders of LHV have a pre-emptive right to subscribe for new shares. The list of persons (shareholders) entitled to use the pre-emption rights was determined as at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD SE on 8 September 2021 and on that basis, 734,586 Subscription Rights will be issued (the Subscription Right). The ISIN code for the Subscription Rights is EE3700080734 and the rights will be transferred on 15 September 2021 at the latest to the same securities accounts where the shares were held.

LHV has applied for the listing and admission to trading of the Subscription Rights on Baltic Main List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Trading with the Subscription Rights commences on 15 September 2021 and concludes on 27 September 2021. Persons who are not the shareholders of LHV, may acquire Subscription Rights from the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Provided the Offering is not cancelled, each Subscription Right will entitle the investor to subscribe to and receive in allocation 1 Offer Share. Owning a Subscription Right does not equal subscribing to Offer Shares and in order to participate in the Offering investors need to additionally submit a subscription undertaking of the Offer Shares. If desired, investors may subscribe for more Offer Shares than they own Subscription Rights. In this case Offer Shares not subscribed by Subscription Rights owners will be distributed between investors who subscribed for more Offer Shares than they owned Subscription Rights.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PUBLIC OFFERING, LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING OF SHARES OF AS LHV GROUP AS LHV Group (registry code 11098261, address Tartu mnt 2, 10145 Tallinn; LHV) hereby announces a public offering of shares (the Offering). The Offering will be carried out based on the public offering, listing and admission to trading prospectus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...