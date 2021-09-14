Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Sodexo Buys Majority Stake in Wedoogift Startup (PLX AI) – Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher market in France.Purchase done through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France



