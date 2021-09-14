Sodexo Buys Majority Stake in Wedoogift Startup
(PLX AI) – Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher market in France.Purchase done through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France
(PLX AI) – Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher market in France.Purchase done through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France
Sodexo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher market in France.
- Purchase done through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0