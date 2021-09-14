checkAd

DGAP-News fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report for the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.09.2021, 07:15  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report for the first half of 2021

14.09.2021 / 07:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report for the first half of 2021

Munich, September 14, 2021 - fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistics applications, announces its interim financial report for the first half of 2021.

The interim report covers the period from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 for the two group companies Fox Automotive Switzerland AG and fox e-mobility AG.

fox e-mobility AG did not have revenues yet during the above-mentioned period. The first revenues from licenses and vehicle sales are expected from 2023. Expenses were incurred in the first half of the year mainly with the establishment of business operations and vehicle development. The consolidated half-year result was therefore a loss of around € 7.5 million.

The equity of the fox e-mobility group amounted to € 96.4 million as of June 30, 2021. The total balance sheet amounts to € 105.2 million. Liabilities of € 6.0 million are mainly due to shareholders and trade payables. Deferred tax liabilities of € 2.8 million result from the additions to equity.

The full half-year financial statements for H1 2021 are available on the company's website in the "Investors" section (https://fox-em.com/financial-reports/).

fox e-mobility AG considers itself well positioned for the further course of business. For the financial year 2021, a net result of € -16 to € -18 million is expected for the group, which is mainly composed of depreciation and amortization as well as the operating expenses for the development of the MIA.

With a multi-level business model, fox e-mobility combines the core business of revenues from vehicle sales in Europe with licensing income from non-European markets. In addition to the core business, revenues are generated from engineering services and the sale of CO2 credits. Initial steps to finance the development of the MIA have already been taken in the current year 2021. A first tranche of € 3.0 million of the mandatory convertible bond with a total volume of € 25.0 million has already been drawn. In addition, a capital increase for a nominal amount of € 1.0 million was subscribed by management, which secured liquid funds in the amount of € 2.0 million. The focus for the remainder of the year will be on further vehicle development and further financing steps.

Seite 1 von 2
fox e-mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Die "neue" MIA - Kult e-Auto
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report for the first half of 2021 DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report for the first half of 2021 14.09.2021 / 07:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Application for posponement
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Transaktion abgesichert - Vonovia verzichtet beim Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Die 123fahrschule SE plant die Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen mit ...
DGAP-News: MindBio Therapeutics, eine Tochtergesellschaft von Blackhawk Growth, eröffnet Weltklasse-Anlage ...
DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch
Newsflow bei Modern Plant Based Foods zieht weiter an- jetzt wird neue Abteilung für pflanzliche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ erhöht Prognose 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt: In die Falle getappt...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: ReGen III Provides Update on Relationship with Koch Project Solutions
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:15 UhrDGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG veröffentlicht Konzernfinanzbericht für das 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21fox e-mobility führt Plattform-Konzept „Skateboard” ein
4investors | Kommentare
23.08.21DGAP-News: fox e-mobility introduces highly integrated mini construction kit for the upcoming MIA - the ,skateboard'
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt hochintegrierten Mini-Baukasten für die kommende MIA vor - das 'Skateboard'
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21fox e-mobility: „Markteinführung im Jahr 2023 sehr realistisch“
4investors | Kommentare
17.08.21DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Annual General Meeting for all agenda items
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG: Große Zustimmung zu allen Punkten der Tagesordnung auf der Hauptversammlung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten