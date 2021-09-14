Latécoère Reports H1 2021 Results

Thierry Mootz, Group Chief Executive Officer, stated : “ The recapitalization of Latécoère was a success giving us the means of our growth ambitions. H1 results have been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis and it seems that the lowest level of activity has been reached during this period.”

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, today announced that its Board of Directors under the Chairmanship of Pierre Gadonneix, at their meeting on September 13, 2021, adopted Latécoère’s financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted results for the first half of 2021

Preamble

In order to better monitor and compare its operating and financial performance, the Group has decided to disclose adjusted financial statements alongside the consolidated financial statements. The explanation of the restatements is presented in the appendix to this press release.

All figures are expressed in adjusted figures, unless otherwise stated.

(Adjusted data - € thousand) Jun, 30 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Revenue 181.1 231.9 Reported growth -21.9 % -37.6 % On like-for-like and constant exchange rate basis -31.7 % -36.8 % Recurring EBITDA * (23.0 ) (14.1 ) Recurring EBITDA margin on revenue -12.7 % -6.1 % Recurring operating income (36.5 ) (30.8 ) Recurring EBIT margin on revenue -20.2 % -13.3 % Non recurring items (2.8 ) (34.6 ) Impairment depreciation (28.2 ) Other non recurring items (2.8 ) (6.4 ) Operating income (39.3 ) (65.4 ) Net Cost of debt (1.4 ) (1.6 ) Other financial income/(expense) (14.2 ) (10.7 ) Financial result (15.6 ) (12.3 ) Income tax (1.7 ) (12.1 ) Net result (56.6 ) (89.8 ) Operating free cash flows (16.7 ) (5.2 )

* Adjusted recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements.

Latécoère's half-year financial results for 2021 reflect the low level of production in the aeronautical sector as a whole. As previously indicated, the crisis continued into the first half of 2021, reaching its low point in the period. Overall, in the first half of 2021, the Group's revenue decreased by (21.9)% to €181.1 million on a reported basis or (31.7)% on a like-for-like basis, with all business segments being affected. It should be noted that the 2020 business activity included a pre-covid 1st quarter 2020.

Recurring EBITDA in the first half of 2021 amounted to €(23.0) million, representing a margin of (12.7)%, in decline from the first half of 2020. Latécoère's current operating income in the first half of 2021 amounted to €(36.5) million, compared to €(30.8) million for the same period in 2020.

Latécoère's net financial result amounted to €(15.6) million in the first half of 2021 compared to €(12.3) million in the first half of 2020. Other financial income and expenses include the impact of the amortisation of the shareholder loan for an amount of €(16.4) million following the early repayment of the shareholder loan in August 2021 for an amount of €52.5 million in accordance with the conciliation protocol approved on July 2, 2021.

The Group's net result amounted to €(56.6) million in the first half of 2021 compared to a loss of €(89.9) million which included notably an asset impairment of the Aerostructures division of €(28.2) million.

Free cash flow from operations for the period was €(16.7) million compared to €(5.2) million a year ago.

Net debt increased by €64.4 million (€40.6 million excluding IFRS 16) and includes the impact of the accelerated amortisation of the shareholder loan of €16.4 million, the change in lease liabilities of €23.4 million (mainly related to the lease of the Group's new headquarters) and a deterioration in cash and cash equivalents of €22.1 million. The cash position at June 30, 2021 amounts to €55.6 million.

Adaptation plan

Following previous announcements made, Latécoère has continued to further adjust its cost base and industrial footprint to ensure its long-term sustainability in the post Covid-19 reality.

Aerostructures

Revenue in Latécoère's Aerostructures Division declined by (36.5)% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation, or by (32.9)% on a reported basis for the first half of 2021.

The division's activity was penalised by low production rates and the temporary stoppage of production by one of the Group's customers.

In this context, the division's activity reached a low point in the first quarter of 2021 and amounted to €82.8 million in the first half of 2021 compared to €123.5 million for the same period in 2020.

The division's recurring EBITDA amounted to €(13.5) million compared to €(6.6) million in H1 2020, with lower production rates partially offset by a reduction in operating costs in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

It should be noted that the division's results take into account the activity of Technical Airborne Components (TAC) since the end of April 2021.

Aerostructures

(Adjusted data - € thousand) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Consolidated revenue 82.8 123.5 On like-for-like and constant exchange rate basis -36.5 % -41.7 % Inter-segment revenue 10.2 11.1 Revenue 93.1 134.6 Recurring EBITDA * (13.5 ) (6.6 ) Recurring EBITDA margin on revenue -14.5 % -4.9 % Recurring operating income (21.0 ) (15.1 ) Recurring EBIT margin on revenue -22.6 % -11.2 %

* Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements.

Interconnection Systems

The revenue of €98.3 million was down (26.3)% at constant exchange rates and perimeter and (9.4)% on a reported basis, compared to €108.5 million in the first half of 2020. This decrease is attributable to the base effect between the pre-covid first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. The change in revenue on a reported basis is due to lower production rates, particularly on the A350 and ATR programs, partially offset by the integration of the Bombardier activity for €18.9 million in the first half of 2021.

Recurring EBITDA for the Interconnection Systems reached €(9.5) million, compared to €(7.5) million in H1 2020, affected similarly by the decline in production rates.

Interconnection Systems

(Adjusted - € thousand) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Consolidated revenue 98.3 108.5 On like-for-like and constant exchange rate basis -26.3 % -30.2 % Inter-segment revenue 0.5 0.5 Revenue 98.8 108.9 Recurring EBITDA * (9.5 ) (7.5 ) Recurring EBITDA margin on revenue -9.6 % -6.9 % Recurring operating income (15.6 ) (15.7 ) Recurring EBIT margin on revenue -15.7 % -14.5 %

* Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements.

Confirmation of 2021 outlook

Following the Company’s FY 2020 results press release published on March 16, 2021, and the amendment to the Latécoère 2020 Universal Registration Document filed on July 13, 2021, Latécoère is confirming the guidance previously published excluding the impact of acquisitions.

As a reminder, the Group's outlook for 2021 is as follows:

Revenue will be around 25% lower than in 2020 on an organic basis. On a reported basis, the decline is expected to be around (10)%;

Recurring EBITDA will improve by around 20% from FY 2020 levels, demonstrating the Group's strong fundamentals as it completes its adaptation plan; however, it will remain negative;

Free Cash Flow from operations will remain negative partly due to the roll-out of the adaptation plan.

Post-closing events

Recapitalisation and strengthening of the Group's liquidity

In accordance with the terms of the conciliation protocol approved on July 7, 2021, the Group conducted recapitalization operations, the main measures of which are as follows:

Capital increase completed at the beginning of August for an amount of €222.4 million, resulting in the issue of 436,165,182 new shares at a unit subscription price of €0.51;

Obtention of new state guaranteed loans (PGE) in the amount of €130 million;

Rescheduling of the repayment schedules of existing PGE and postponement of the maturity of loans contracted with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to 2027.

The proceeds from this recapitalisation were used to repay the shareholder loan for an amount of €52.5 million on September 6, 2021, and to finance the acquisition of Technical Airborne Components Industries (TAC) closed on August 31, 2021. The balance of the proceeds will be used to achieve external growth operations and more generally to finance the general needs of the Group, in the short and medium term.

Acquisition of Technical Airborne Components (TAC)

On August 31, 2021, the Group definitively acquired Technical Airborne Components (TAC), based in Belgium (Liège), from Searchlight Capital Partners. The investment company had acquired TAC from TransDigm Group Incorporated in April of this year and the Group held an option to purchase the company from Searchlight Capital Partners since that date. With a turnover of approximately €25 million and nearly 150 employees, TAC supplies parts for commercial aircraft, regional and business jets, helicopters, as well as for several military and space programmes.

Appendix – Table of content

Reconciliation of the consolidated financial statements to the adjusted financial statements

In order to better monitor and compare its operating and financial performance, the Group presents, in parallel with the consolidated financial statements, adjusted financial statements:

- for the foreign exchange result of instruments not eligible for hedge accounting under IFRS. This result, presented as financial result in the consolidated financial statements, is reclassified as revenue (operating result) in the adjusted financial statements,

- for changes in fair value, which include all changes in the fair value of derivatives not eligible for hedge accounting and relating to flows in future periods and the revaluation at the hedged rate of balance sheet positions (trade receivables and trade payables denominated in USD), the amount of which is presented in operating income.

- changes in deferred taxes resulting from these items are also adjusted if necessary.

Income statement for the 1st half of 2021

('000 EURO) Hedging Consolidated

income

statement

June 30, 2021 Exchange

rate result Change in

fair value Adjusted income

statement

June 30, 2021 Revenue 178 476 2 590 181 066 Other operating revenue 460 460 Change in inventory : work-in-progress & finished goods -7 997 -7 997 Raw material, Other Purchases & external charges -118 519 -118 519 Personnel expenses -78 758 -78 758 Taxes -2 431 -2 431 Amortization -13 554 -13 554 Net operating provisions charge -3 609 -3 609 Net depreciation of current assets 819 819 Other operating income 6 308 220 6 528 Other operating expenses -543 -543 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME -39 348 2 590 220 -36 538 Operating Income / Sales -22.05% -20.18% Other non-recurring operating income and expenses -2 753 -2 753 OPERATING INCOME -42 101 2 590 220 -39 291 Net Cost of debt -1 428 -1 428 Foreign Exchange gains / losses 5 730 -2 590 -438 2 702 Change in fair value of financial derivative instruments 2 784 -2 784 0 Other financial incomes and expenses -16 903 -16 903 FINANCIAL RESULT -9 816 -2 590 -3 222 -15 628 Income tax -1700 -1 700 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD -53 617 0 -3 002 -56 619 • Of which, Owners of the parent -53 617 0 -3 002 -56 619 • Of which, non controlling interests 0 0 0 0

Income statement for the 1st half of 2020

('000 EURO) Hedging Consolidated

income

statement

June 30, 2020 Exchange

rate result Change in

fair value Adjusted income

statement

June 30, 2020 Revenue 231 917 231 917 Other operating revenue 306 306 Change in inventory : work-in-progress & finished goods -6 751 -6 751 Raw material, Other Purchases & external charges -148 475 -148 475 Personnel expenses -90,395 -90,395 Taxes -3 927 -3 927 Amortization -16 727 -16 727 Net operating provisions charge 870 870 Net depreciation of current assets -4 519 -4 519 Other operating income 6,648 3,190 9,838 Other operating expenses -2 915 -2,915 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME -33 967 2,590 3 190 -30 777 Operating Income / Sales -14.65% -13,27% Other non-recurring operating income and expenses -34 627 -34 627 OPERATING INCOME -68,594 0 3,190 -65,404 Net Cost of debt -1,599 -1,599 Foreign Exchange gains / losses -9,830 282 -9,549 Change in fair value of financial derivative instruments -755 755 0 Other financial incomes and expenses -1,111 -1,111 FINANCIAL RESULT -13,295 0 1,037 -12,258 Income tax -12,128 -12,128 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD -94,016 0 4,227 -89,789 • Of which, Owners of the parent -94,016 0 4,227 -89,789 • Of which, non controlling interests 0 0 0 0

Half-Year Consolidated financial statements (IFRS)

Consolidated Income statement

('000 EURO) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Revenue 178 476 231 917 Other operating revenue 460 306 Change in inventory: work-in-progress & finished goods -7 997 -6 751 Raw material, Other Purchases & external charges -118 519 -148 475 Personnel expenses (*) -78 758 -90 395 Taxes -2 431 -3 927 Amortization -13 554 -16 727 Net operating provisions charge -3 609 870 Net depreciation of current assets 819 -4 519 Other operating income (*) 6 308 6 648 Other operating expenses -543 -2 915 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME -39 348 -33 967 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses -2 753 -34 627 OPERATING INCOME -42 101 -68 594 Net Cost of debt -1 428 -1 599 Foreign Exchange gains/losses 5 730 -9 830 Change in fair value of financial derivative instruments 2 784 -755 Other financial incomes and expenses -16 903 -1 111 FINANCIAL RESULT -9 816 -13 295 Income tax -1 700 -12 128 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD -53 617 -94 016 • Of which, Owners of the parent -53 617 -94 016 • Of which, Non-controlling interests 0 0

(*) At June 30, 2020, a reclassification was made from "Other operating income" to "Personnel expenses" for €3.9 million following the reallocation of a part of operating expenses transfer.

Half-Year Consolidated Balance sheet

('000 EURO) Jun 30, 2021 Dec 30, 2021 Goodwill 23 177 0 Intangible assets 60 994 56 022 Tangible assets 152 037 154 155 Other financial assets 4 800 4 291 Deferred tax assets 547 684 Financial derivative instruments 0 0 Other non-current assets 422 129 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 241 977 215 282 Inventories 127 150 115 122 Accounts receivable 82 354 65 269 Tax receivable 11 821 11 509 Financial derivative instruments 4 371 3 347 Other current assets 2 722 1 816 Cash & Cash Equivalents 55 561 77 614 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 283 979 274 676 TOTAL ASSETS 525 956 489 957

('000 EURO) Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Share capital 23 705 189 637 Share premium 213 658 213 658 Treasury stock -459 -455 Other reserves -198 809 -177 595 Derivatives future cash flow hedges 370 509 Group net result -53 617 -189 566 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT OWNERS -15 153 36 188 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 0 0 TOTAL EQUITY -15 153 36 188 Loans and bank borrowings 204 525 215 546 Refundable Advances 21 724 22 359 Employee benefits 17 403 17 770 Non-current provisions 25 510 26 445 Deferred tax liabilities 51 29 Financial derivative instruments 0 0 Other non-current liabilities 5 062 3 650 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 270 276 285 799 Loans and bank borrowings (less than 1 year) 63 043 9 707 Refundable Advances 2 254 2 254 Current provisions 24 577 18 096 Accounts payable 140 801 89 480 Income tax liabilities 1 222 2 745 Contracts liabilities 35 736 38 982 Other current liabilities 1 974 3 844 Financial derivative instruments 1 226 2 863 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 270 832 167 970 TOTAL LIABILITIES 541 108 453 769 TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES 525 956 489 957

Half-Year Consolidated cash flow statement

('000 EURO) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Net result for the period -53 617 -94 016 Adjustments related to non-cash activities : Depreciation and provisions 15 571 46 445 Fair value gains/losses -2 784 755 Net (gains)/losses on disposal of assets 290 71 Other non-cash items 16 528 1 874 CASH FLOWS AFTER COST OF DEBT AND INCOME TAXES -24 011 -44 871 Income taxes 1 700 12 128 Net Cost of debt 1 435 1 593 CASH FLOWS BEFORE COST OF DEBT AND INCOME TAXES -20 876 -31 150 Changes in inventories net of provisions 10 999 -3 841 Changes in client and other receivables net of provisions -7 585 69 795 Changes in suppliers and other payables 7 671 -33 579 Income tax paid -3 095 -1 248 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -12 887 -23 Effect of changes in group structure (*) 3 973 0 Purchase of tangible and intangible assets (including changes in payables to fixed asset suppliers) -10 449 -6 494 Purchase of financial assets 0 0 Increase (decrease) in loans and advances made -504 57 Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets 92 1 Dividends received 0 0 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -6 888 -6 436 Purchase or disposal of treasury shares -4 1 296 Proceeds from borrowings 1 562 60 000 Repayments of borrowings 0 0 Repayments of lease liabilities -2 815 -2 816 Financial interest paid -1 516 -1 448 Dividends paid 0 0 Flows from refundable advances -635 -594 Other flows from financing operation 811 -38 538 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -2 596 17 900 Of which financing flows provided / (used) by discontinued operations* Effects of exchange rate changes 270 -777 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -22 102 10 664 Opening cash and cash equivalents position 77 589 33 762 Closing cash and cash equivalents position 55 487 44 426

(*) Composed of opening cash of Technical Airborne Components (TAC) and put option on this company paid in April 2021

____________________

1 In accordance with IFRS 10, the Group has controlled Technical Airborne Components (TAC) since the date of acquisition of the company's call option.

