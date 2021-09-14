APONTIS PHARMA announces launch of new Single Pill for more efficient treatment of hypertension and hyperlipidemia

checkAd

14.09.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Monheim am Rhein, 14 September 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, today announced the signing of a new in-licensing agreement for a new Single Pill. The market launch in Germany is planned for early 2022.

The medication addresses patients who are simultaneously affected by hypertension (high blood pressure) and hyperlipidemia (disorder of lipid metabolism). The objective is to increase adherence by combining two active ingredients in just one pill and thus achieve a more efficient therapy for patients.

The success of the Single Pill therapy strategy was proven by the START study conducted in 2019. It showed that patients benefited from a Single Pill compared to a multi-pill regime with the same substances. Instead of taking several individual preparations, treatment with the combination of substances in a Single Pill, which combines up to three active substances, promises a much higher adherence to therapy. Consequently, medications are taken more reliably when the dosage form is limited to one pill.

APONTIS PHARMA is also pursuing this proven approach with its latest product and is offering a large and steadily increasing number of patients treatment perspective that meets their needs. Overall, APONTIS PHARMA is addressing a group of around half a million people in Germany who, in the case of hypertension and hyperlipidemia, have so far been taking a loose combination of these two substances. Accordingly, APONTIS PHARMA and the new Single Pill are opening up a promising market environment.

