DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
14.09.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf reaches milestone of more than EUR 100 million new business while maintaining a stable portfolio performance

  • More than EUR 100 million of new loan business as early as September 09, 2021 (full year 2020: EUR 98.9 million)
  • Cumulative arranged loan volume in the last 12 months of more than EUR 135 million
  • Successful blend of distinct marketing approach and diverse sales channels
  • Stable portfolio performance and attractive yields provide basis for institutional funding
  • Growth in 2021 expected to continue

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, September 14, 2021 ‒ creditshelf, the leading financier for digital SME loans in Germany, generated more than EUR 100 million in new loan business between January and September 2021, already exceeding the total loan volume of EUR 98.9 million arranged in fiscal year 2020. This success is based on creditshelf's distinct and data-driven marketing approach and continuously expanded sales channels. With high granularity and rewarding yields in a low interest rate environment, creditshelf's loans present an attractive asset class and opportunity for institutional investors.

credithelf CEO Dr. Tim Thabe comments on the success: "We are very proud to have reached the 'magic' EUR 100 million milestone in September, while the historically strong months of the year still lie ahead. Exceeding this threshold clearly shows that alternative financiers play an important role in the SME lending industry and continue to grow in importance. Leaving the Covid crisis behind, we are a reliable partner to the German Mittelstand and ready to deliver."

The loans arranged by creditshelf cover the full spectrum of the German SME sector and their individual financing needs. The company has arranged approx. 500 loans since its foundation, which result in a highly diversified portfolio. Not only does it reflect all classic Mittelstand industries, but it also provides high granularity with an average ticket size of around EUR 1 million and a mix of annuity and bullet loans. The historical, annual net return has been stable between 5% and 6%. Combined with the strongly growing arranged loan volume, creditshelf offers relevant investment opportunities and an attractive asset class for institutional investors, especially in a low-interest environment.

