Bakkafrost Targets 40% Harvest Growth to 150,000 Tonnes by 2026
- (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost aims to grow its harvest organically by 40% using existing licenses to 150,000 tonnes by 2026, the company said in a presentation on its Capital Markets Day.
- Aims to build farming capacity up to 180,000 tonnes
- This will require a new investment program of DKK 6.2 billion from 2022 to 2026, the company said
