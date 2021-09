Bakkafrost Targets 40% Harvest Growth to 150,000 Tonnes by 2026 Autor: PLX AI | 14.09.2021, 07:26 | 10 | 0 | 0 14.09.2021, 07:26 | (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost aims to grow its harvest organically by 40% using existing licenses to 150,000 tonnes by 2026, the company said in a presentation on its Capital Markets Day.Aims to build farming capacity up to 180,000 tonnesThis will require a … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost aims to grow its harvest organically by 40% using existing licenses to 150,000 tonnes by 2026, the company said in a presentation on its Capital Markets Day.Aims to build farming capacity up to 180,000 tonnesThis will require a … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost aims to grow its harvest organically by 40% using existing licenses to 150,000 tonnes by 2026, the company said in a presentation on its Capital Markets Day.

Aims to build farming capacity up to 180,000 tonnes

This will require a new investment program of DKK 6.2 billion from 2022 to 2026, the company said



