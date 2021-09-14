checkAd

Bakkafrost Targets 40% Harvest Growth to 150,000 Tonnes by 2026

Autor: PLX AI
14.09.2021, 07:26  |  10   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bakkafrost aims to grow its harvest organically by 40% using existing licenses to 150,000 tonnes by 2026, the company said in a presentation on its Capital Markets Day.Aims to build farming capacity up to 180,000 tonnesThis will require a …

  • (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost aims to grow its harvest organically by 40% using existing licenses to 150,000 tonnes by 2026, the company said in a presentation on its Capital Markets Day.
  • Aims to build farming capacity up to 180,000 tonnes
  • This will require a new investment program of DKK 6.2 billion from 2022 to 2026, the company said
Bakkafrost P/F Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost Targets 40% Harvest Growth to 150,000 Tonnes by 2026 (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost aims to grow its harvest organically by 40% using existing licenses to 150,000 tonnes by 2026, the company said in a presentation on its Capital Markets Day.Aims to build farming capacity up to 180,000 tonnesThis will require a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Bakkafrost Gains 2% After Nordea Upgrades to Buy
DNB Names Ida Lerner New CFO
BNP Paribas Inches Higher as BofA Sees Key Pick on Dividends
Pandora New Financial Targets in Focus at CMD Tomorrow
Patrizia Buys Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 Million in Cash & Shares
Valmet Gets EUR 4 Million Refund in Partial Appeal Victory
Hera Says Herambiente Buys 80% of Vallortigara Group
Zealand Pharma Short Position Increased By WorldQuant
Vonovia Waives Minimum Acceptance, All Other Closing Conditions for Deutsche Wohnen Takeover
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Electrolux Shares Recover Some Losses as Company Says Supply Chain Email Doesn't Have New ...
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Bakkafrost Gains 2% After Nordea Upgrades to Buy
PLX AI | Analysen
31.08.21Buy Bakkafrost on Limited Salmon Supply, High Demand, Handelsbanken Says
PLX AI | Analysen
30.08.21Prefer Bakkafrost, Mowi Over SalMar, Bank of America Says
PLX AI | Analysen