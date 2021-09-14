Satisfaction in the workspace linked to increased productivity, survey of 6,000 employees finds

London, UK (ots) - --News Direct--



- 91% of all European employees say satisfaction is important to them in their

workspace

- 27% of European employees say being satisfied or very satisfied with their

workspace environment improves their productivity by up to 50%

- Over a third (45%) of European employees find well-ventilated and filtered air

satisfying in their workspace

- 35% of European employees who feel more productive working in the office said

it's because they have better equipment at the office



Leading office solution supplier, Fellowes Brands

(https://www.fellowes.com/gb/en) , today announces the results of its survey of

over 6,000 employees across Europe, revealing 9 in 10 (91%) of all European

employees say satisfaction is important to them in their workspace, regardless

of whether working location is at the corporate office or the home office.

Moreover, 90% of employees say satisfaction improves their productivity by more

than 25%.







satisfaction and productivity, the survey findings help inform employers how

best to navigate the new 'hybrid' model of working, where a portion of time is

spent working within the corporate office, and a portion working from a home

office.



The survey results highlight the importance of workspace satisfaction and are

supported by additional social media sentiment analysis conducted by Fellowes

Brands, which found that there were 1.9 million mentions of workspace

satisfaction in the past 12-months, up from 1.5 million mentions in the previous

12-month period.



Following a period where many workers spent a year working almost exclusively

from home, Fellowes Brands' survey reveals that 40% of employees who work from

home say they feel more productive in the office, and 36% say they feel more

productive when working in the new 'hybrid' working environment.



In addition to uncovering worker attitudes about the modern workspace, the

survey also revealed interesting commonalities between employees across Europe -

in the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain. In comparing

results from all of the European countries, the data painted a picture of four

'core elements' that make up workspace satisfaction.



As identified by the Fellowes Brands survey results, the Four Core Elements of

Workspace Satisfaction are:



1. Clean Environment

2. Healthy Workspace

3. Secure Environment

4. Tidiness & Organisation



Here's what European employees have to say about each of the four core elements:



Clean Environment



- 80% of European employees say it is important for an employer to invest in Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



