Satisfaction in the workspace linked to increased productivity, survey of 6,000 employees finds

- 91% of all European employees say satisfaction is important to them in their
workspace
- 27% of European employees say being satisfied or very satisfied with their
workspace environment improves their productivity by up to 50%
- Over a third (45%) of European employees find well-ventilated and filtered air
satisfying in their workspace
- 35% of European employees who feel more productive working in the office said
it's because they have better equipment at the office

Leading office solution supplier, Fellowes Brands
(https://www.fellowes.com/gb/en) , today announces the results of its survey of
over 6,000 employees across Europe, revealing 9 in 10 (91%) of all European
employees say satisfaction is important to them in their workspace, regardless
of whether working location is at the corporate office or the home office.
Moreover, 90% of employees say satisfaction improves their productivity by more
than 25%.

By helping to uncover attitudes of European employees towards workspace
satisfaction and productivity, the survey findings help inform employers how
best to navigate the new 'hybrid' model of working, where a portion of time is
spent working within the corporate office, and a portion working from a home
office.

The survey results highlight the importance of workspace satisfaction and are
supported by additional social media sentiment analysis conducted by Fellowes
Brands, which found that there were 1.9 million mentions of workspace
satisfaction in the past 12-months, up from 1.5 million mentions in the previous
12-month period.

Following a period where many workers spent a year working almost exclusively
from home, Fellowes Brands' survey reveals that 40% of employees who work from
home say they feel more productive in the office, and 36% say they feel more
productive when working in the new 'hybrid' working environment.

In addition to uncovering worker attitudes about the modern workspace, the
survey also revealed interesting commonalities between employees across Europe -
in the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain. In comparing
results from all of the European countries, the data painted a picture of four
'core elements' that make up workspace satisfaction.

As identified by the Fellowes Brands survey results, the Four Core Elements of
Workspace Satisfaction are:

1. Clean Environment
2. Healthy Workspace
3. Secure Environment
4. Tidiness & Organisation

Here's what European employees have to say about each of the four core elements:

Clean Environment

- 80% of European employees say it is important for an employer to invest in
