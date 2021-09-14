checkAd

LARGO Signs a Strategic Marketing Agreement With WELCOM’, the Multi-operator Mobile Brand

Largo (FR0013308582 – ALLGO), an eco-responsible French industrial player and an expert in the refurbishment of high-tech products, announces the signing of a contract with Welcom’, the multi-operator mobile telephony chain providing services for everyone, for the marketing of its refurbished Smartphones.

Impressed by the quality and transparency of its industrial process and associated services, Welcom’ will distribute Smartphones refurbished by Largo in its network of more than 50 stores in central France.
This partnership will allow Welcom’ to expand its range of refurbished Smartphones and thus to meet growing consumer demand and substantiate its efforts with regard to sustainable development. Indeed, the refurbishment of a Smartphone by Largo makes it possible to reduce the use of raw materials by 40 kg1 and CO2 emissions by 30 kg2 compared with manufacturing a new Smartphone.

Christophe Brunot and Frédéric Gandon, Co-founders of Largo, state: “We are proud to announce this new strategic partnership with a prominent mobile store chain. This contract with Welcom’ is an opportunity for us to maintain the sales momentum that has accelerated since our IPO and to promote the circular economy within the mobile sector, given that the truly eco-responsible Smartphone is the one that isn’t made!

Largo’s 100% Made in France refurbished phone offer perfectly meets the expectations of our customers who are seeking to make their consumption more responsible and more local. Good for the planet and cheaper than new phones, our range of refurbished Smartphones will be expanded thank to the products supplied by Largo. Furthermore, we have our own refurbishment workshop, so all our stores can buy back and recycle our customers’ Smartphones and transform them in the workshop to give them a new lease of life”, adds Nicolas MONNET, Managing Director of Welcom’.

About LARGO
 Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 50 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company’s creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 170,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.
For further information, please go to www.largo-france.fr

1 2017-2018 Recommerce Sustainable Development Report
2 Ademe Report, December 2019

