checkAd

Management Appointments

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 08:00  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of exploration licences in Greenland, is pleased to announce a significant strengthening of its exploration …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of exploration licences in Greenland, is pleased to announce a significant strengthening of its exploration team.

Exploration Team Appointments

James Gilbertson - Vice President - Exploration

James Gilbertson has been appointed as Vice President - Exploration, and will oversee all of the Company's exploration activities. James has been working with AEX as a consultant for the past six years and will now join the Company on a full-time basis.

James has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and resource development with 17 years as a Principal Exploration Geologist, and until recently, as Managing Director of SRK Exploration. He specialises in mineral exploration design, planning and management, specifically for lode and epithermal gold deposits, porphyry related, and orthomagmatic deposits. James is a Chartered Geologist and Competent Person (CP) with the Geological Society London.

He joins our existing exploration team who are currently working in the field in Greenland. The team has recently been further strengthened following the appointment of three additional exploration geologists, Jane Lund Plesner, Jascha Wille and Aaju Simonsen.

Exploration Geologist Appointments

Aaju Simonsen, a Greenlander, has experience in arctic field geology in various minerals for more than 10 years and has conducted logistics and communications between the local communities and exploration companies in different parts of Greenland. She has a Bachelor's degree from The Arctic University of Norway, and a Master's from the University of Aarhus.

Jascha Wille, a Danish national, graduated from Durham University in 2015 with an MSci in geology and has worked previously in open-pit production in Greenland, and in exploration and geotechnical logging in Canada and Sweden.

Jane Lund Plesner, also a Greenlander, is a newly qualified geologist and has a Bachelor's degree from the University of Aarhus, and a Master's from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining AEX, Jane was a multibeam operator at the Greenland Institute of Natural Resources.

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of AEX, commented:

"I am delighted to announce the addition of James to our senior management team. He brings an important skill-set to the Company at an exciting time in our development.

I am also very pleased to formally welcome Jane, Jascha and Aaju who have been part of our well-established team in the field during the current exploration season.

The hiring of Aaju and Jane highlights our commitment to using suitably qualified Greenlanders across all areas of the project where possible. We take a collaborative and caring approach to everything we do, and actively seek to empower the community within which we operate."

Seite 1 von 2
AEX Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Management Appointments TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of exploration licences in Greenland, is pleased to announce a significant strengthening of its exploration …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update
American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
iTolerance, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of International ...
Avidian Announces Results of Special Meeting
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.08.21AEX Gold Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results, Operational Update and Board Changes
Accesswire | Analysen