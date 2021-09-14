Management Appointments

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of exploration licences in Greenland, is pleased to announce a significant strengthening of its exploration …

James Gilbertson - Vice President - Exploration

James Gilbertson has been appointed as Vice President - Exploration, and will oversee all of the Company's exploration activities. James has been working with AEX as a consultant for the past six years and will now join the Company on a full-time basis.

James has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and resource development with 17 years as a Principal Exploration Geologist, and until recently, as Managing Director of SRK Exploration. He specialises in mineral exploration design, planning and management, specifically for lode and epithermal gold deposits, porphyry related, and orthomagmatic deposits. James is a Chartered Geologist and Competent Person (CP) with the Geological Society London.

He joins our existing exploration team who are currently working in the field in Greenland. The team has recently been further strengthened following the appointment of three additional exploration geologists, Jane Lund Plesner, Jascha Wille and Aaju Simonsen.

Exploration Geologist Appointments

Aaju Simonsen, a Greenlander, has experience in arctic field geology in various minerals for more than 10 years and has conducted logistics and communications between the local communities and exploration companies in different parts of Greenland. She has a Bachelor's degree from The Arctic University of Norway, and a Master's from the University of Aarhus.

Jascha Wille, a Danish national, graduated from Durham University in 2015 with an MSci in geology and has worked previously in open-pit production in Greenland, and in exploration and geotechnical logging in Canada and Sweden.

Jane Lund Plesner, also a Greenlander, is a newly qualified geologist and has a Bachelor's degree from the University of Aarhus, and a Master's from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining AEX, Jane was a multibeam operator at the Greenland Institute of Natural Resources.

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of AEX, commented:

"I am delighted to announce the addition of James to our senior management team. He brings an important skill-set to the Company at an exciting time in our development.

I am also very pleased to formally welcome Jane, Jascha and Aaju who have been part of our well-established team in the field during the current exploration season.

The hiring of Aaju and Jane highlights our commitment to using suitably qualified Greenlanders across all areas of the project where possible. We take a collaborative and caring approach to everything we do, and actively seek to empower the community within which we operate."