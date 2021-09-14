checkAd

ProPhotonix Limited Announces the new UV COBRA Cure FX4

Autor: Accesswire
SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / ProPhotonix Limited, (London Stock Exchange - (AIM:PPIX)(OTC PINK:STKR), a designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces an exciting addition to their range of UV LED Curing systems - The COBRA Cure FX4.

The COBRA Cure FX4 is a compact, UV LED lamp solution that can be used for small to large format digital printers as well as high speed, single pass industrial print or coatings applications. With COBRA Cure FX4, the entire UV LED lamp has been optimized to produce an ideal cure offering equipment manufacturers the opportunity to gain a competitive edge.

Using high-density Chip-on-Board LED arrays, the COBRA Cure FX4 delivers intensities up to 14 W/cm2 and energy densities (dose) of up to 58 mJ/cm2 without any compromise on lifetime. It comes in four wavelengths - 365nm, 385nm, 395nm and 405nm. The product includes a wide 40mm window ensuring uniform UV light and maximum dwell time. The FX4 is available in 75mm module segments up to any length with high uniformity (>90%) across the entire length of the lamp.

High intensity lamps often produce large volumes of hot air - which can interfere with the final cure. In designing COBRA Cure FX4, ProPhotonix' Engineering team has reimagined the form factor of UV LED Curing systems by designing the FX4's airflow such that it avoids the need for any ancillary ducting or valuable space for clearance. To ease installation, the team has also integrated two aluminum T-slot profiles into the FX4 chassis providing an industry leading mounting range of 200mm.

Demand for LED technology has also been driven by the increasing safety and environmental concerns associated with using mercury-based curing. UV LEDs are ozone and heavy metal -free making them a safer, more environmentally sustainable option. The on/off functionality is more energy efficient and they have a longer lifetime and total lower cost when compared to mercury-based systems.

"Our engineers longstanding experience with high-density LEDs has really driven the innovation behind this product. The changes our engineering team has made will allow for faster line speeds on a wide selection of applications. It will also allow specifiers that have yet to convert to UV LED lamps due to insufficient optical power to unlock the advantages of a high powered UV LED solution" said Tim Losik, President and CEO of ProPhotonix.

