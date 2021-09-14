checkAd

Fraugster and eClear AG combine to tackle Anti-Money Laundering risk for VAT service

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 08:00  |  42   |   |   

Partnership provides eClear customers access to global PEP and sanction lists

BERLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraugster, a German-Israeli AI payment security company and eClear, the only end-to-end VAT and Customs Clearing House in Europe, today announce their collaboration to provide customers with access to global sanctions and PEP lists including individuals, corporates and countries to help meet regulatory requirements and mitigate Anti-Money Laundering (AML) risks for VAT services.

Fraugster Services GmbH logo

AML is a type of Financial Crime that not only exposes companies' balance sheets, but also their reputations and long-term profitability in the form of multi million Euro fines, and even a loss in operating licence. As a certified VAT service provider eClear is responsible for ensuring that all transactions are screened for AML compliance risks, so that no sanctioned entity or individual is able to illegally launder funds using eClear services. Customers requiring this type of service generally need to sign up to multiple providers which increases complexity, time to integrate and cost. A seamless integration with Fraugster provides instant access without these drawbacks.

Anne-Katrin Gewohn, Chief Risk Officer at eClear says, "Our promise to customers is to automate services and overcome the complexity of transaction taxes. This partnership provides us with enhanced AML risk management capabilities, without adding complexity to our customer experience or own business processes. We are delighted to be working with an advanced technology partner like Fraugster who makes things simple and seamless".

Fraugster Co-CEO Christian Mangold states, "AML risk affects any organisation processing transactions - from banks to e-commerce merchants. But when it comes to handling escrow money, regulatory scrutiny is even greater, which is why we are working with eClear to ensure that they meet the very highest standards of AML risk management and compliance, without adding unnecessary complexity to their customers and operations".

About Fraugster

Fraugster is a Berlin based payment security company. Fraugster enables the world's leading merchants, global payment companies like Worldline and Ratepay to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimise the costs of fraud, maximise revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developed one of the most accurate AI fraud prevention solutions in the market and is backed by Europe's reputable deeptech investors from Earlybird to Speedinvest, CommerzVentures and Munich Re Ventures. Further information can be found at https://www.fraugster.com/

About eClear AG

eClear AG is Europe's only payment service for tax clearing in cross-border e-commerce. With its full-service solution "ClearVAT", the leading tax technology company takes over the complete processing of VAT obligations from cross-border B2C trade transactions. The cloud-based eClear solutions automate and significantly simplify all VAT, customs and payment processes in e-commerce trade. The company was founded in 2016 by Roman Maria Koidl. The supervisory board of eClear AG includes Peer Steinbrück, Thomas Ebeling and Dr Gerhard Cromme. In May 2021, eClear received the BaFin authorisation as an acquirer, which allows the company to operate as a payment service for cross-border e-commerce trade throughout the EU. eClear AG's processes are certified under Auditing Standard 880 of the Institute of German Certified Public Accountants. Further information can be found at https://eclear.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612103/Fraugster_Services_GmbH_logo.jpg

Contact: Christian Mangold, +49(0)30 555794810




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fraugster and eClear AG combine to tackle Anti-Money Laundering risk for VAT service Partnership provides eClear customers access to global PEP and sanction lists BERLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fraugster, a German-Israeli AI payment security company and eClear, the only end-to-end VAT and Customs Clearing House in Europe, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
PaaS Stocks Boom as Demand from Small Businesses Increased
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Face Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.88 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Middle East & Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 9.12 Billion by 2026 - ...
VFX Market to Amass Huge Profits worth of USD 23,854 Million with CAGR of approximately 11.4% by ...
Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year
Avia Solutions Group to enter into strategic partnership with Certares through a €300 million ...
Skycatch Launches Proprietary 3D and 4D Software for the M300 at MINExpo, Delivering End to End ...
e-Money Announces Integration with the Algorand Blockchain to Accelerate the Circulation of ...
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Management change at Mycronic
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...