DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

14.09.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

Shareholders of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff", the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") are referred to Steinhoff's announcement released on SENS on 13 September 2021 (the "Launch Announcement") regarding the launch of an accelerated bookbuild of up to 370 million ordinary shares of no par value in Pepkor Holdings Limited ("Pepkor") ("Placing Shares") (the "Placing").

Steinhoff is pleased to announce the successful completion of the placement of 370 million Placing Shares, raising total gross proceeds of ZAR7.3 billion (c. EUR0.4 billion). The Placing Shares were placed at a price of R19.75 per share, a 9.0% discount to the pre-launch closing share price of ordinary shares of no par value in Pepkor ("Pepkor Shares") at market close on 13 September 2021.

Accordingly, 370 million Placing Shares, constituting approximately 9.9% of total issued Pepkor Shares, will be allocated in the Placing. Following the conclusion of the Placing and the distribution of the Election PPH Shares (as defined in the Launch Announcement), the Company's interest in Pepkor will reduce from 68.2% to approximately 50.1%.

In line with Steinhoff's intention to retain its remaining interest in Pepkor, Steinhoff has agreed to a 180-day lock-up period, except in the case of any Pepkor Shares delivered after the date of this announcement to claimants that were not eligible for the Proposal, provided that any Pepkor Shares received by such claimants will be subject to a 180-day lock-up beginning from the day such Pepkor Shares are received.

