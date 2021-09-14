Vitura Launches a Capital Increase With Preferential Subscription Rights for an Amount of Approximately €34.5 Million to Finance the Acquisition of Office Kennedy Building

Vitura (Paris:VTR) (the “Company”) announces today the launch of a capital increase by way of an offering of new shares of the Company (the “New Shares”) with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights of approximately €34.5 million (the “Rights Issue”).

The proceeds of the Rights Issue will be used to finance part of the acquisition of Office Kennedy building for an amount of €97 million, announced on August 5th, 2021. The entire balance will be financed by a bank loan of an amount of approximately €65 million.

Main terms of the Rights Issue

The Rights Issue will take place through the allocation of preferential subscription rights to the benefit of existing shareholders and will result in the issuance of 935,672 New Shares.

Each shareholder of Vitura will receive one preferential subscription right for each share it holds as of the close of trading on September 15th, 2021. The subscription price for the New Shares has been set at €36.90 per share (i.e. a nominal value of €3.8 and an issue premium of €33.10). The subscription ratio is 1 New Share for 17 existing shares. The subscription price represents a 1.34% discount to the closing price of the Company’s shares on September 10th, 2021 (€37.4) and a 1.26% discount to the theoretical ex-right price (TERP).

Reducible subscriptions (à titre réductible) will be accepted but remain subject to reduction in the event of oversubscription. New Shares that will not be subscribed on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible) will be distributed and allocated among the holders of preferential subscription rights having submitted additional subscription on a reducible basis.

The Rights Issue will be open to the public only in France.

Société Générale is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner of the transaction, and BNP Paribas as Co-Bookrunner.

Subscription commitments of the main shareholders

NW CGR 1 LLC, NW CGR 2 LLC, NW CGR 3 LLC, entities of Northwood Investors (the “Northwood Investors Entities”) and Euro Bernini Private Limited, an entity of the GIC group (the "GIC Entity"), holding respectively 8,786,679 shares (i.e. 55.24% of the share capital of the Company) and 3,966,646 shares (i.e. 24.94% of the share capital of the Company), have respectively undertaken to exercise all of the preferential subscription rights allocated to them on the basis of the existing shares they respectively hold. The Northwood Investors Entities and the GIC Entity have also committed to subscribe on a reducible basis for maximum amounts of €4,765,192.2 and €2,078,982.9 respectively.