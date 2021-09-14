Goliath Drills 32.6 Meters* of Extensive Quartz-Sulphide Mineralization From the Waterfall Showing at Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 14.09.2021, 08:00 | 33 | 0 |
-
All 23 diamond drill holes completed to date totaling 4,391 meters have intersected significant widths of quartz-sulphides veining along the entire 1,000 meters strike length
demonstrating the robust nature of the Surebet polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone that remains open both along strike and to depth.
-
At the Waterfall Showing, GD-21-20 (228 meters @ 139°/-62°) intersected 32.6 meters* of extensive quartz-sulphides veining, brecciation and associated alteration including 4.2 meters* of
semi-massive sulphides with pyrrhotite, pyrite, galena and minor sphalerite and chalcopyrite.
-
GD-21-19 (170 meters @ 090°/-62°) intersected 38.0 meters*, including 1.3 meters* of semi-massive sulphides breccia;
-
GD-21-18 (157 meters @ 080°/-62°) intersected 33.9 meters*, including 2.2 meters* of semi-massive to massive quartz-sulphide stockwork and breccia;
-
GD-21-22 (269 meters @ 000°/-90°) intersected 27.1 meters*, including 3.60 meters* of quartz-breccia with semi-massive sulphide sections; and
-
GD-21-17 (127m @ 055°/-60°) intersected 13.9 meters*.
* The stated mineralized lengths in meters are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once all the drilling is completed, and the exact geometry of the quartz-sulphide system can be determined with confidence.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0