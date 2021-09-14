checkAd

Goliath Drills 32.6 Meters* of Extensive Quartz-Sulphide Mineralization From the Waterfall Showing at Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

  • All 23 diamond drill holes completed to date totaling 4,391 meters have intersected significant widths of quartz-sulphides veining along the entire 1,000 meters strike length demonstrating the robust nature of the Surebet polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone that remains open both along strike and to depth.
  • At the Waterfall Showing, GD-21-20 (228 meters @ 139°/-62°) intersected 32.6 meters* of extensive quartz-sulphides veining, brecciation and associated alteration including 4.2 meters* of semi-massive sulphides with pyrrhotite, pyrite, galena and minor sphalerite and chalcopyrite.
  • GD-21-20 has similar looking mineralization as GD-21-03 (Link to images) that assayed 35.7 meters* of 6.37 g/t AuEq (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) including 4.5 meters* of 31.88 g/t AuEq (24.97 g/t Au and 458.10 g/t Ag) collared 150 meters to the south along strike on the Cliff Showing (News - August 30, 2021).
  • GD-21-20 targeted 2020 surface channel cuts from the Waterfall Showing that assayed 13.05 g/t AuEq (7.64 g/t Au and 382.00 g/t Ag) over 15.1 meters (News - November 25, 2020).
  • All five drill holes inclusive of GD-21-20 from the Waterfall Showing intersected veining, brecciation and sulphide mineralization:
    • GD-21-19 (170 meters @ 090°/-62°) intersected 38.0 meters*, including 1.3 meters* of semi-massive sulphides breccia;
    • GD-21-18 (157 meters @ 080°/-62°) intersected 33.9 meters*, including 2.2 meters* of semi-massive to massive quartz-sulphide stockwork and breccia;
    • GD-21-22 (269 meters @ 000°/-90°) intersected 27.1 meters*, including 3.60 meters* of quartz-breccia with semi-massive sulphide sections; and
    • GD-21-17 (127m @ 055°/-60°) intersected 13.9 meters*.
  • The Waterfall Showing is located 150 meters north of the Cliff Showing and 360 meters south of the North Showing (Link to drill map), confirming continuity of the mineralization along the entire Surebet Zone for 1 km, that remains open along strike and to depth.
  • Drill core from 23 holes drilled to date have been sent for assays, GD21-01 to -03 have been reported (News - August 30, 2021) and 20 holes are still pending.
  • Additional step-out drill holes are planned to test the mineralized structure to a down-dip extent (Link to drill map) of 500 meters to the west and to test the newly discovered Real Deal showing located 620 meters west of the Surebet Zone and 290 meters east of Cloud 9 (Link to images).

    • * The stated mineralized lengths in meters are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once all the drilling is completed, and the exact geometry of the quartz-sulphide system can be determined with confidence.

