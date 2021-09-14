checkAd

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 Update – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon” or the “Company”)

Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 Update – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

14 September 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce that operations have resumed at Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 (“Kyalla 117”) in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with our joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited.

As noted in the Company’s press release on 20 July 2021, while Kyalla 117 flowed liquids rich gas without assistance for intermittent periods, production was not sustained and there was evidence of a potential downhole flow restriction.

Current operations, if successful in resolving the restriction, will result in an extended production test being carried out to determine the expected longer-term performance of the well. As a reminder to shareholders, Falcon is fully carried for all of the capex associated with this work.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.          +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
 
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)  
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771
   
Camarco  
James Crothers / Rebecca Waterworth / Billy Clegg +44 (0)20 3781 8331


This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

