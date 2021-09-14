checkAd

Production report for August 2021

Oslo, 14 September 2021

Below please find average gross operated production in August 2021 and corresponding numbers for July 2021.

IOX operated         August 2021 July 2021
  Boepd(1) Bopd (2) Boepd(1) Bopd (2)
Colombia 808 564 818 570
Argentina (3) 2,171 344 2,195 291

(1)   Barrels of oil equivalents per day
(2)   Barrels of oil per day
(3)   Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approve operator’s licence.

Comments

In August, average daily production was 2,979 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), compared to 3,013 boepd in July. Oil production in Argentina increased reaching nearly 18 percent compared to the previous month following a successful opening of several oil producing wells. Besides this new event, production was relatively stable in both Argentina and Colombia.

In Argentina, gas production was affected by technical problem in a gas compression unit in Oceano (Santa Cruz). The situation was resolved after nine days and gas sales was back on stream on 18 August.

In Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO), Covid-19 restrictions continue to prevent critical field experts from entering the country, resulting in a further delay of the workover operations.  

In Colombia, transportation of goods and export of oil products from and to the fields flows smoothly and Interoil keeps an open and friendly conversations with the communities In the Puli C area aiming at getting their approvals to mobilise the pulling rig required to recover the shut-in Puli C producing wells.

In the Llanos area, Interoil continues selling Vikingo production through the Perenco oil pipeline. The drilling campaign of exploration wells in the Altair and LLA-47 blocks is further delayed and pending approval from the relevant local authorities.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.






Disclaimer

