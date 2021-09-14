checkAd

SAMPO PLC                 MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS   14 September 2021 at 9:00 am

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Wahlroos, Björn
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210913152148_5
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-13
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,135,000 Unit price: 43.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,135,000 Volume weighted average price: 43.99 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, all disposals reported above are 1,135,000 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com





