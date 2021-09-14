Image available: monika@prismapr.com

JLT Mobile Computers adds rugged vehicle-mount computer with Android operating system to its popular JLT6012 series

Built for highest reliability and certified for Google Mobile Services (GMS), the new JLT6012A computer brings the productivity boosting benefits of the Android 10 operating system to customers in all types of logistics operations



Växjö, Sweden, 14 September 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of computers for demanding environments, announces the addition of an Android 10-based version to its JLT6012 series of rugged vehicle-mount computers. Designed to boost productivity in warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, ports and all other types of logistics deployments, the new JLT6012A computer brings the familiar, user-friendly experience of Android to the popular JLT6012 series, reduces training needs and meets the expectations of the modern workforce. Certified for Google Mobile Services (GMS), the new JLT6012A unit also opens access to Android programming expertise and the vast and growing number of Android apps and utilities.

The new JLT6012A computer represents something many enterprise and industrial customers have been wishing for: a state-of-the-art Android fixed-mount computer that is just as tough and rugged as the Windows-based devices in their operations. Built for highest productivity and reliability, the JLT6012A computer is optimized for indoor and outdoor use in all types of logistics operations.

“Android is the world’s most common operating system for mobile consumer devices and billions of people are familiar with it and use it every day,” says Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. “Many customers in our markets would love to use it in their business but they shy away because most Android devices aren’t designed for harsh industrial operating conditions. That’s where our new rugged JLT6012A Android 10 computer comes in as it is built from the ground up to work reliably in demanding environments. It’s the same tough machine as our field-proven JLT6012 Windows computer, and customers now have full flexibility to choose the best operating system fit for their specific operations.”