Subsea 7 announces CFO succession

Mark joins Subsea 7 from Petrofac where he held the position of Group Financial Controller and SVP Finance for the Engineering & Construction business unit. Prior to this, from 2012 to 2017, he was Group Controller at Subsea 7, and held previous roles at Baker Hughes, Royal Dutch Shell and National Power.

Luxembourg – 1 4 September 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that Ricardo Rosa, CFO, will retire from his position at the end of December 2021 and will be succeeded from 1 January 2022 by Mark Foley.

John Evans, CEO of Subsea 7 commented: “I would like to thank Ricardo for his invaluable contribution to the Company over the past nine years. We wish him well in his retirement and look forward to welcoming Mark back to the Company.”

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

