Subsea 7 Names Foley New CFO
(PLX AI) – Subsea 7 names Mark Foley new CFO after Ricardo Rosa retires. Foley joins Subsea 7 from Petrofac, where he held the position of Group Financial Controller and SVP Finance for the Engineering & Construction business unit
