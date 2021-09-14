Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Subsea 7 Names Foley New CFO (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 names Mark Foley new CFO after Ricardo Rosa retires. Foley joins Subsea 7 from Petrofac, where he held the position of Group Financial Controller and SVP Finance for the Engineering & Construction business unit



