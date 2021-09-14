checkAd

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, Kuehne+Nagel Upgraded at Deutsche on Continued Upside

Autor: PLX AI
14.09.2021, 08:08  |  55   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Container shipping companies Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd and freight forwarder Kuehne Nagle were all upgraded to buy from hold at Deutsche Bank as the analysts said the red-hot shipping industry still has upside to consensus. The bank also …

  • (PLX AI) – Container shipping companies Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd and freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagle were all upgraded to buy from hold at Deutsche Bank as the analysts said the red-hot shipping industry still has upside to consensus.
  • The bank also reiterated its earlier buy recommendations on Deutsche Post and DSV
  • Earnings for these companies will peak next year, not in 2021, Deutsche Bank said
  • While the market is worried about peak earnings and valuations, there is material positive surprise to 2022 and 2023 forecasts that are yet to be factored into consensus, Deutsche said
  • The strong data and outlook make it bullish on all container and logistics stocks, Deutsche said


